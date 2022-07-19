Google Updates Its Political Ads Policy

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Google will allow nongaming app developers to offer European users a rival payment option on its Android operating system, the company announced via its...
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday its security forces had arrested a network of agents working for Israel before they were able to carry out sabotage and "terrorist operations", state media reported.
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Google bolstered its Google Ads offerings with two new products—Asset Library and a video creation tool—as well as a new text-to-voiceover feature.
Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1. Many industry observers see Meta’s Oversight Board as lacking power, but after news Friday, they certainly can’t...
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. In its Q2 earnings report this morning, Twitter reported a decline in its revenue of $1.18 billion, down from $1.19 billion in 2021 earnings,...
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Ridesharing company Lyft aims to increase its social media activities with the appointment of British social media agency Coolr, which will expand into the...
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. GroupM’s Mindshare took the Discover Financial Services U.S. media account from Publicis Media’s (PM) Spark Foundry and Dentsu Media following a competitive review that...
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series with Graham Nolan on the ways marketers can commit to LGBTQ+ allyship and rethink visibility, support and inclusion in the workplace.
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Twitch introduced Shared Ban Info Thursday, calling it a way for streamers on its platform to share information about users they have banned from...
-Miscommunicating on a construction site can lead to some disastrous—and weird—results. Autodesk and Goodby Silverstein & Partners paint the picture of comical misunderstanding in new spot that highlights how commands can be misinterpreted on construction projects. What starts out as a simple “Redo the wall” quickly gets mangled, as it’s passed along a busy site and the spot’s 13-strong cast—and leads to a cascading catastrophe.
How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. Launched on Christmas Day in 2021 after spending decades in development, the...
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. LinkedIn Business Manager, which was initially introduced in June after early testing, rolled out in public beta Wednesday.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the 2022 Special Industry Award recipient—and this year’s top awards went to Serviceplan Germany, VMLY&R and WPP. Each year, New York Festivals honors those companies whose multi-awarded campaigns have demonstrated innovation and creativity with NYF’s Special Industry Awards. These awards recognize holding companies, networks and agencies whose work inspired and engaged consumers while creating brand affinity, according to the awards show.
Comments / 0