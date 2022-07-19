Google Updates Its Political Ads Policy

-Miscommunicating on a construction site can lead to some disastrous—and weird—results. Autodesk and Goodby Silverstein & Partners paint the picture of comical misunderstanding in new spot that highlights how commands can be misinterpreted on construction projects. What starts out as a simple “Redo the wall” quickly gets mangled, as it’s passed along a busy site and the spot’s 13-strong cast—and leads to a cascading catastrophe.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO