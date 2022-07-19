ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Google Updates Its Political Ads Policy

By Trishla Ostwal
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle announced changes to its political content policy ads...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Ads#Australia#U S
AdWeek

Google Ads Rolls Out Asset Library, Video Creation Tool

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Google bolstered its Google Ads offerings with two new products—Asset Library and a video creation tool—as well as a new text-to-voiceover feature.
INTERNET
AdWeek

Meta Makes 3-Year, $150M Commitment to Its Oversight Board

Don't miss 50% off Adweek's Social Media Week Europe summit , Nov.7-8, with renowned marketing and content strategy leaders from VMLY&R, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Sign up before savings expire on Aug. 1. Many industry observers see Meta’s Oversight Board as lacking power, but after news Friday, they certainly can’t...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Twitter Blames Revenue Drop on the $44 Billion Takeover Fight With Elon Musk

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. In its Q2 earnings report this morning, Twitter reported a decline in its revenue of $1.18 billion, down from $1.19 billion in 2021 earnings,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
AdWeek

Lyft AOR Appointment Spurs Coolr's US Expansion

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Ridesharing company Lyft aims to increase its social media activities with the appointment of British social media agency Coolr, which will expand into the...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Mindshare Takes the Discover Media Account from Spark Foundry and Dentsu Media

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. GroupM’s Mindshare took the Discover Financial Services U.S. media account from Publicis Media’s (PM) Spark Foundry and Dentsu Media following a competitive review that...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

LGBTQ+: Do Our Letters Spell Out a Shared Language in Adland?

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series with Graham Nolan on the ways marketers can commit to LGBTQ+ allyship and rethink visibility, support and inclusion in the workplace.
SOCIETY
AdWeek

Twitch Debuts Shared Ban Info Tool

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Twitch introduced Shared Ban Info Thursday, calling it a way for streamers on its platform to share information about users they have banned from...
VIDEO GAMES
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-Miscommunicating on a construction site can lead to some disastrous—and weird—results. Autodesk and Goodby Silverstein & Partners paint the picture of comical misunderstanding in new spot that highlights how commands can be misinterpreted on construction projects. What starts out as a simple “Redo the wall” quickly gets mangled, as it’s passed along a busy site and the spot’s 13-strong cast—and leads to a cascading catastrophe.
CONSTRUCTION
AdWeek

LinkedIn Business Manager Rolls Out in Public Beta

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. LinkedIn Business Manager, which was initially introduced in June after early testing, rolled out in public beta Wednesday.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

NYF Advertising Awards Hands Industry Awards to Serviceplan Germany, VMLY&R and WPP

The New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the 2022 Special Industry Award recipient—and this year’s top awards went to Serviceplan Germany, VMLY&R and WPP. Each year, New York Festivals honors those companies whose multi-awarded campaigns have demonstrated innovation and creativity with NYF’s Special Industry Awards. These awards recognize holding companies, networks and agencies whose work inspired and engaged consumers while creating brand affinity, according to the awards show.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy