Gov. Whitmer Calls on FDA to Reduce Barriers to Medication Abortion. Urges federal government to cut red tape preventing women from accessing essential reproductive care. LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) urging the agency to remove burdensome restrictions on reproductive health care, specifically mifepristone, a safe, effective medication abortion pill. This action builds on the governor’s ongoing efforts to protect women and reproductive freedom after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson overturning a 49-year precedent set by Roe v Wade.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO