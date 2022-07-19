Greta Thunberg and Al Gore react as climate change bakes Europe with record heat

Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Four GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. The 50th anniversary of Glastonbury’s inaugural event in 1970 was postponed twice after two cancelled events, in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid pandemic. The festival, founded by farmer Michael Eavis, is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg and Al Gore, two of the world's leading voices on the fight against climate change, reacted Tuesday to the record-setting heat wave and wildfires gripping Europe.

With temperature records being smashed in parts of the United Kingdom and France, Thunberg, the Swedish environmental activist, warned that the worst was yet to come.

In his own tweet posted Tuesday, former Vice President Al Gore referenced remarks made Monday by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez when he toured an area of his country dealing with devastating wildfires.

"Climate change kills,” Sánchez told reporters. “It kills people, it kills our ecosystems and biodiversity.”

Like Thunberg, Gore noted that unless human beings acted to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the consequences of climate change would continue to intensify.

As of Tuesday, more than 1,346 people had died in Spain and Portugal due to the current heatwave, and experts say those figures are expected to rise over the coming days as extreme heat continues to broil places like the United Kingdom where air conditioning is not common.

The overwhelming consensus among scientists is that human beings are changing the Earth's climate by continuing to burn fossil fuels. The emissions from that activity have built up in the atmosphere, causing a greenhouse effect that has brought about higher temperatures. As the buildup of greenhouse gases has continued to intensify, the rate of climate change has accelerated in recent decades, resulting in more intense heat events, such as the one that unfolded in the Pacific Northwest last year.

In 2022, extreme heat events have been commonplace in the Northern Hemisphere. Multiple record-breaking heat waves have hit countries including Pakistan, India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Spain, France and Russia. The United States tied the record for the hottest June ever recorded, and this came after Spring temperature records had already fallen in numerous states and cities.

Austin, Texas, for instance, the average combined high and low temperature for the month of May is 76.8 degrees Fahrenheit. This year, a new record was set with an average of 82.3 degrees F. The misery being experienced this summer states like Texas and cities like Phoenix, Ariz., is hard to quantify.

While climate change skeptics often argue that hot weather is simply what happens in summer, just as winter brings cold temperatures, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that so far this year, record high temperatures have been far outpacing record lows. Since the start of the Industrial Revolution, the disparity of that ratio has widened.

"Nationwide, unusually hot summer days (highs) have become more common over the last few decades. The occurrence of unusually hot summer nights (lows) has increased at an even faster rate," the Environmental Protection Agency says on its website.

On Monday, that dynamic played out in Dallas, Texas, where the National Weather Service announced that "the all time highest daily minimum temperature of 86 degrees" was tied.

At present, 40 million people in the U.S., many of them in Texas, Oklahoma and the Great Plains remain under heat alerts. High temperature records are once again being threatened across much of the southern part of the country.

But as Thunberg and Gore have pointed out, this is just the beginning of what's in store if mankind doesn't figure out a way to quickly transition off of fossil fuels. In fact, climate activist Bill McKibben observed Monday that as hot as things already are, the La Nina weather pattern currently in place actually typically causes cooler-than-average summer weather in the western U.S., meaning other summers could soon be much hotter.

And if there is a rock-solid consensus among climate scientists about what is causing global temperatures to rise, there's also growing agreement that, if anything, researchers may have been too optimistic about how quickly this disaster will unfold.

