Rochester, N.Y. — The city is seeking the community's input on a riverfront development project downtown. The Aqueduct Reimagined and Riverfront Promenades project will convert the Erie Canal Aqueduct and adjacent riverfront into a central gathering place, according to a release from the city. The project calls for improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians, the removal of the upper vehicular deck of the Broad Street Bridge, and the creation of public space on the lower level.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO