Las Vegas, NV

Ben Affleck Almost Sold Off The Georgia Mansion He & Jennifer Lopez Will Host Their Wedding Reception At

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Shortly after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in a minuscule Las Vegas ceremony, it was revealed the two will celebrate their love with a big bash at the actor's — the same space the star once spent years trying to get rid of!

Radar reported that the father-of-three put the 87-acre estate on the market in 2018 for $8.9 million, but after receiving zero inquiries, the price was lowered to $7.6 million the following year. By June 2020, the 49-year-old seemingly gave up, yanking the listing, and less than a year later he and the multifaceted star reconnected!

As OK! previously noted, the 10,000-square-foot mansion, which is located outside of Savannah, is the same spot the duo planned to get hitched in 2003 before they called it off.

Source: mega

It's unclear who will be in attendance at the party, though the guest list is sure to be extensive, as the only people present when they exchanged vows in Sin City were Affleck's daughter Seraphina, 13, and Lopez's 14-year-old Emme.

Having a small-scale ceremony but over-the-top party was the perfect compromise, as an insider previously spilled to OK! that the Gigli costars weren't seeing eye-to-eye on nuptial planning.

"They were both comfortable with the idea of eloping. They talked about it for a while. It was very important for them to have a private ceremony," shared the insider. "They didn't want their wedding to be a spectacle. The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for."

Source: ON THE JLO NEWSLETTER

Lucky for us, the mom-of-two, 52, shared plenty of footage and details from their big day, revealing she wore "a dress from an old movie" while her groom, 49, donned a jacket from his closet. The pair's union took place around midnight, and after saying "I do," they snapped photos in a vintage pink Cadillac once driven by Elvis Presley.

"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," Lopez gushed. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

Source: OK!

