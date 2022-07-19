Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline

Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years.

After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC show.

“It goes through moments, but I think the world of Sasha. I really do,” the U.K. native told Glamour of working with her ex in December 2014. “I wouldn't have been so close to him for three years of my life. He's just the best person. I don't think we're supposed to finish together. I think there are other people that might make us both individually happy, but I'm always going to be his best friend. I feel like his best friend right now. It has just happened in the way we have gone from a beautiful three-year relationship, which I love and cherish, to best friends.”

Slater added at the time that the twosome still lived together.

“It's just us! … But we're fine, completely fine. I just have so much respect for him,” she said. “We both understood that it wasn't going the way that it should forever, so we were mature about it and made that decision, but we amicably agreed — we're family. He's the only family I have in America, and we still love each other. For now, living together is just totally fine. It's not going to be forever, but I was glad that he decided to go on tour with me. I only ever want the best for him, but I will be there because we're going to be there for each other.”

By 2015, the pair opted to give their romantic relationship another shot . He proposed on Dancing With the Stars in October 2016.

"Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time,” Farber said during the live show. "I love you so much. Will you marry me?"

Slater accepted and Us Weekly broke the news when they exchanged vows in 2018.

“We are on top of the world right now. It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” she gushed to Us about their Los Angeles nuptials. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.”

Scroll through to see their complete timeline: