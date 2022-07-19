ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber on and off the ballroom floor — for years.

After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC show.

“It goes through moments, but I think the world of Sasha. I really do,” the U.K. native told Glamour of working with her ex in December 2014. “I wouldn't have been so close to him for three years of my life. He's just the best person. I don't think we're supposed to finish together. I think there are other people that might make us both individually happy, but I'm always going to be his best friend. I feel like his best friend right now. It has just happened in the way we have gone from a beautiful three-year relationship, which I love and cherish, to best friends.”

Slater added at the time that the twosome still lived together.

“It's just us! … But we're fine, completely fine. I just have so much respect for him,” she said. “We both understood that it wasn't going the way that it should forever, so we were mature about it and made that decision, but we amicably agreed — we're family. He's the only family I have in America, and we still love each other. For now, living together is just totally fine. It's not going to be forever, but I was glad that he decided to go on tour with me. I only ever want the best for him, but I will be there because we're going to be there for each other.”

By 2015, the pair opted to give their romantic relationship another shot . He proposed on Dancing With the Stars in October 2016.

"Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time,” Farber said during the live show. "I love you so much. Will you marry me?"

Slater accepted and Us Weekly broke the news when they exchanged vows in 2018.

“We are on top of the world right now. It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant,” she gushed to Us about their Los Angeles nuptials. “It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.”

Scroll through to see their complete timeline:

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Babies: See Which Pros Gave Birth

Ballroom babies! Peta Murgatroyd, Karina Smirnoff and and more Dancing With the Stars pros have welcomed children over the years. The Faith, Hope & Love star gave birth to her and then-fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s son, Shai, in January 2017. "This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!’” the couple […]
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'Castle' Star Secretly Welcomes First Child

Stana Katic is officially a mom! The Castle alum and her husband, Kris Brkljac, recently took on parenting duties after they reportedly secretly welcomed their first child together this past winter. A representative for the actress confirmed the exciting life update in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, sharing, "They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Slater
Person
Sasha Farber
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Relationship Timeline#Abc
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
In Style

TBT: Bradley Cooper Said Renée Zellweger Was the Reason He "Loved Coming to Work" Every Day

Who: Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor and Grammy-winning artist Bradley Cooper, 47, and two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, 53. How They Met: Cooper and Zellweger met while filming the supernatural thriller Case 39 in 2006. The movie didn't come out until three years later — shortly after Cooper's breakout success from The Hangover. Presumably the pair reconnected while making the press rounds, and began dating during Cooper's come-up.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Popculture

Ryan Seacrest's Embarrassing Mistake Shuts Down Kelly Ripa's New Gameshow

Ryan Seacrest has been an unavoidable presence on television and radio since the 1990s, but it would be wrong to assume that all his experience has made him impervious to mistakes. While filming the premiere of his Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star Kelly Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he made a flub so bad production was shut down. The new series is a quiz show where Ripa asks families about pop culture from different generations.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy