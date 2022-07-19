Another Las Vegas Wingstop Location Revealed: Rhodes Ranch

Photo: Official

Born as a single buffalo wing shop in Garland, Texas, chicken wing megachain Wingstop has expanded dramatically over the last twenty years, topping 1,500 locations worldwide. According to a recent post on Inside-Las-Vegas.com, the chain’s next Sin City location is planned for 8640 W Sunset Rd, just west of the intersection with S Durango.

The brand’s menu takes on the fried bird from many angles, offering buffalo wings, thighs, and tenders in an exciting variety of sauces. These include Hawaiian, the frightfully spicy Atomic, Spicy Korean Q, Mango Habanero, and Hawaiian. Nonspicy varieties like Mild, Garlic Parmesan, and Lemon Pepper are available as well.

Wingstop also offers four different varieties of fries (Seasoned, Buffalo Ranch, Louisiana Voodoo, and Cheese), along with Cajun Fried Corn, Veggies Sticks, and Freshly Baked Rolls. For dessert, guests can close out the meal in style with a Triple Chocolate Chunk Brownie.

The location on Sunset is situated to the west of the Sunset-Durango intersection, on the northeast corner of which is a small cluster of businesses like McDonald’s, PT’s Ranch, and Essence Las Vegas Dispensary.

What Now Las Vegas was unable to reach a representative of Wingstop for comment on Tuesday.