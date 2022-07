On July 14, 2022, the Trumbull Babe Ruth 14u Baseball Team defeated Waterford 11-1 to capture the Connecticut State Championship at Unity Park in Trumbull. The Connecticut State Babe Ruth Tournament was comprised of 11 Teams throughout the State - one of the largest field of teams in recent memory. Trumbull went 4-0 in the Tournament. The team batted .438 for the tournament and out-scored all opponents 54-5. The 14u squad continues on to the New England Regional Tournament being held in Westfield, MA starting July 22, 2022.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO