LOUISA, KY. — The Louisa Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution are raffling off a pair of wooden porch rocking chairs. The tickets are 6 for $5.00 or 12 for $10.00. You can send a check to Louisa Chapter DAR, P. O. Box 1203, Louisa, Kentucky 41230. The lucky winner will be drawn at this year’s Septemberfest. The DAR uses this money for our Scholarship & JROTC cadet recipients.

