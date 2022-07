San Rafael, CA – Rules about property development and environmental conservation within one rural Marin County area soon will have updated ordinances to serve as a model. There are 1,485 households in the San Geronimo Valley that will be affected by two ordinances approved July 19 by the Marin County Board of Supervisors. One ordinance amends the Marin County Code for the updated Stream Conservation Area (SCA) ordinance that has been years in the making, and the other rezones all lots within the valley to a new combining district. The SCA ordinance objective is to protect streams as an essential environmental resource.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO