ATLANTA — It’s time for Texas A&M to be who we think it should be. The Aggies will be picked second in the Southeastern Conference West behind Alabama when the SEC Football Media Days poll is released Friday. It’ll be the third time A&M has been projected to finish second in its division since joining the league. Aggie fans are hopeful three is finally lucky, because it wasn’t the other two times when A&M finished three games behind West champ Alabama in 2013 and again in 2021.

ATLANTA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO