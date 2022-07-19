ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Madden 23: Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn lead way for Bears in linebacker, edge rusher ratings

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yxyZ_0glDpFz700

The Chicago Bears have welcomed plenty of new faces to the roster this offseason, including at the linebacker and defensive end positions. But there are some returning faces in Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson, who will be key to the defense’s success in 2022.

Following a brutal but somewhat expected Madden 23 ratings for the Bears wide receivers, Smith and Quinn led the way for Chicago at linebacker and edge rusher. Smith narrowly missed snagging a rating in the 90s while Quinn landed in the lower 80s.

Here’s a look at how Bears linebackers and edge rushers were rated by Madden 23:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZnEV_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5K5B_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJaQC_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoUBj_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10528E_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcTmo_0glDpFz700
AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYbdL_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFJpj_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8hP8_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36B013_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45B6kE_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ew6B_0glDpFz700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XR23l_0glDpFz700
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwwDN_0glDpFz700
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

