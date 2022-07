The qualifying period for the Nov. 8 congressional and state elections concluded Friday at 4:30 p.m. See candidates who will be on your ballot this fall. Louisiana voters will find a U.S. Senate race at the top of their ballots this fall. Republican incumbent John Kennedy is the heavy favorite in the race. The Cook Political Report grades Kennedy’s seat as solid Republican, but that hasn’t stopped Kennedy from amassing $29 million to fund his reelection bid. Kennedy said he plans to raise between $35 and $40 million before the campaign is over. Kennedy has the endorsement of the Louisiana Republican Party and former President Donald Trump.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO