Twitter reacts to former Bears NT Eddie Goldman's retirement

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
Former Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman is calling it a career. Goldman is retiring after six seasons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Bears released Goldman earlier this offseason, one of several moves made by new general manager Ryan Poles to get younger on the roster and get rid of expensive contracts.

Goldman was set to have a $11.8 million cap hit in 2022, which was the fourth-highest on the team. His release freed up $6.7 million in cap space.

Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, where he reunited with former Bears general manager Ryan Pace. But Goldman decided that retirement was his best option.

As you can imagine, NFL fans had plenty to say about Goldman’s retirement. There was a lot of jokes at the expense of the Falcons while Bears fans weren’t surprised in the slightest after reports of Goldman contemplating retirement after opting out of the 2020 season.

