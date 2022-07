NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced JOSH TAPP, age 35, a resident of New Orleans, to 130 months in the Bureau of Prisons for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841 and 846, and possessing an AK-47 in furtherance of drug trafficking, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c). TAPP will be on supervised release for three years following his release from prison and must pay a $200 mandatory special assessment fee.

