ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Highway safety agency running ads in effort to curb speeding

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbSHd_0glDl9LU00
FILE - California Highway Patrol officer Troy Christensen runs a driver's license after stopping a motorist along Interstate 5 who was suspected of speeding on April 23, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. The U.S. government's road safety agency said Tuesday, July 19, 2022, that it will spend $8 million on ads aimed at stemming the rising number of traffic deaths caused by speeding. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) The Associated Press

DETROIT -- The U.S. government's road safety agency says it will spend $8 million on ads aimed at stemming the rising number of traffic deaths caused by speeding.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration campaign called “Speeding Wrecks Lives” will run on television, radio and digitally, targeting drivers from ages 18 to 44.

The agency says 11,258 people died in speed-related crashes in 2020, up 17% from 2019 even though there was less traffic on the roads in 2020 because of the pandemic. Speed contributed to 29% of all fatal crashes, with 87% of speed-related deaths happening on local roads, not interstate highways.

The Governors Highway Safety Association, representing state traffic safety offices, says the death trend continued last with speed killing nearly 12,000 people in 2021.

“Speed-related deaths aren't inevitable," said Steven Cliff, NHTSA administrator. "They're preventable, and everyone has a role in addressing this crisis.”

The ads will run in English and Spanish and air from July 20 through Aug. 14.

The agency announced the campaign Tuesday at an event in Los Angeles.

Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year. That’s the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.

Traffic deaths rose 10.5% over 2020, the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection in 1975.

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

States with legalized marijuana see spikes in car accidents, fatalities

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Legalizing cannabis in the United States is linked to an increase in car crashes and traffic-related deaths, according to a new study. Specifically, researchers say the number of fatal crashes jumped by four percent in five states that permit recreational marijuana. The study reports that number...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway Safety#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa#Americans
motor1.com

Pedestrians attack Waymo self-driving cars in Arizona, California

Two Waymo self-driving vehicles were reportedly attacked by pedestrians in two separate incidents in Arizona and California this month. The first incident occurred at 3 a.m. on 5 July in Tempe, Arizona, where a pedestrian described as "erratic" by Waymo spokesperson Nick Smith ran out in front of a Jaguar I-Pace EV that was operating in fully autonomous mode.
TEMPE, AZ
Fast Company

American roads are designed to be deadly

The pedestrian death toll on American roads is rising. In 2020, more than 6,500 people were struck and killed while walking along roads in the U.S., up from about 6,200 the year before, and an increase of more than 2,000 compared with 2010. “Dangerous by Design,” a recent report from the advocacy group Smart Growth America, lays the bulk of the blame on the way those roads are designed.
TRAFFIC
ABC News

ABC News

751K+
Followers
166K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy