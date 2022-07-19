ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is a steal for $1,000

By Jorge Jimenez
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Dell)

Best Buy has a great gaming laptop deal on a Dell G15 Ryzen Edition for only $1,000 (opens in new tab). That's $200 in savings on this particular configuration of the popular gaming laptop. A slightly less powerful version was on sale a few months ago, so it's good to see something with more horsepower get in on the savings.

This 15-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti 4GB. This GPU blows past the GTX 1660 Ti performance-wise. You also have 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for memory and storage.

Like its other RTX 30-Series family members, the RTX 3050 Ti supports DLSS and ray tracing. The Ryzen 5000 H-series CPUs have been shown to handle productivity tasks like light video editing pretty well, making this a good laptop for work or school.

The laptop comes with a 1080p 120Hz display. It'll handle most games at 1080p at a decent frame rate if you don't mind tweaking some settings. Games like Fortnite have DLSS support if you want to squeeze out more frames to ensure yourself the smoothest match possible.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition 5000 | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti |AMD 7 5800H |15.6-inch | 120Hz | 16GB RAM|1 TB SSD| $1200 $1000 at Dell (save $200) (opens in new tab)

This G15 Ryzen is a solid entry-level gaming laptop with enough under the hood for some decent 1080p gaming on the go without breaking the bank.

A gaming laptop with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for $1000 or less is much rarer than you think. At this price, I usually see many 8GB RAM/256GB SSD combos that are woefully underpowered and don't quite hit the minimum requirements for many newer PC games.

The 720p webcam isn't great, and you'll probably want to look into upgrading to one of these better options with the money you save, especially if you're using this laptop for work or school. Otherwise, the specs are great for an entry-level gaming laptop at this price.

As a bonus, Best Buy is throwing in a 6-month subscription to Webroot antivirus software and 15 months of Microsoft 365 for free with this laptop when you buy it.

Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from laptops with the latest mobile GPUs to gaming chairs with built-in back massagers. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.

#Dell Deal#Laptop#Tech#Gpu#Dlss
