Salinas, CA

Unexpected Sickness Delays Trials Of Paul And Ruben Flores In Disappearance Of Kristin Smart

By Madisen Keavy
 3 days ago

SALINAS (CBS13) – The trial of Paul and Ruben Flores, the father and son duo accused of the murder and cover-up of Stockton native and Cal Poly student Kristen Smart, has been delayed until Thursday.

An unexpected sickness led to the 48-hour delay, that was set to resume Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. with opening statements from Ruben Flores’s attorney, Harold Mesick. Monday marked the first time jurors heard from the prosecution, San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Christopher Peuvrelle and both Flores’s attorneys, Mesick and Robert Sanger, who represents Paul.

The two cases are being heard together, but will be tried separately, and nearly 40 jurors are called each day, including alternates, as part of what is expected to be a three-month trial.

Tuesday would have marked the first day of witness testimony and evidence as part of the prosecution’s case, they say, will prove that Paul Flores attempted to rape, then murder Kristin Smart and buried her body in his father, Ruben’s backyard. Ruben, on trial for what prosecutors say is his role in helping his son hide the evidence.

Monday, Peuvrelle began his opening statements to jurors with a number: “1,359” the number of Sundays, he said, the Smart family has been without Kristin Smart. The 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman was last seen on Memorial Day weekend 1996 leaving an off-campus party.

Peuvrelle outlined the timeline the prosecution said was Smart’s final hours and that the last person to see her alive was Paul Flores. At the time, May 25th 1996, Paul was also a Cal Poly freshman. Sanger, Paul’s attorney, denied the prosecution’s take on the series of events 26 years ago and told jurors the last time Paul saw Smart alive she was walking towards her on-campus dorm.

In July of 1996, Paul was named a key witness, then a person of interest. In 2002, Smart was declared legally dead exactly six years after her disappearance. Then, in 2016, investigators excavated a Cal Poly hillside looking for remains. Four years later, in 2020, more search warrants were served at the homes of Paul Flores and his parents, in Arroyo Grande.

Paul Flores was arrested in February 2021 on unrelated gun charges. Investigators searched his father’s home a month later, and named Paul a suspect for the first time. Then, in April 2021, Paul and Ruben were arrested in connection with Smart’s disappearance.

The trials are expected to resume Thursday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS Sacramento

Stockton Armed Robbery Suspect Leaves Car Keys At Scene, Helping Deputies Quickly Catch Him

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton armed robbery suspect was arrested after he left his key fob at the scene – with deputies using the remote to quickly chirp out the right vehicle. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11 p.m. Thursday, a business along the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue in Stockton was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies got to the scene quickly, but the suspect managed to just slip away. However, a set of car keys were soon found at the scene. After finding out they didn’t belong to any of the victims or witnesses, deputies decided to use...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Sacramento Traffic Collision

Accident at Norwood Avenue Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A minor died in a traffic collision recently in Sacramento following a stop for a vehicle code violation. The accident happened as two teens in the vehicle were driving at high speed and crashed near Norwood and Main avenues, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The other juvenile in the vehicle suffered injuries, however, no additional information has been provided by authorities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 23, Arrested After Death Of Her Newborn At Lodi Homeless Camp

LODI (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of an infant that was born at a homeless camp in San Joaquin County. California Highway Patrol says, on Wednesday afternoon, a woman – 23-year-old Ebonie Allen – who had apparently given birth recently arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital. The birth happened at a homeless camp near Highway 99 and Pine Street in the Lodi area. Lodi Fire Department personnel soon arrived at the camp and found a deceased infant. Exactly how the infant died is unclear, but CHP investigators have arrested Allen after determining she is allegedly responsible for its death. Allen has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
LODI, CA
Sacramento, CA
