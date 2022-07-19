ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVU-Lyndon men's basketball earns NABC academic accolades

Cover picture for the articleKansas City, MO - Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men's basketball tri-captains Antonio Carlisle (St. Johnsbury, VT), Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, NY), and Tyrese Harris (Fort Benning, GA) have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court for the 2021-2022 academic year. In addition, the Hornet program has been named a...

travelyouman.com

Burlington Vermont Winter Guide (What To Expect)

Burlington, the city that receives the most tourists in Vermont, is a little one, but it’s so much fun to visit! In order to help you start planning your trip to this quaint and alluring city, I’ve included my top 15 indoor and outdoor winter activities in Burlington, Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Gasoline prices keep falling in Vermont, US

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont and generally across the nation keep falling. The average price in Vermont as of Thursday is $4.57, down 10 cents from last week and down 42 cents in a month. The US average today is $4.42, down 15 cents since last week and down 54 cents in a month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Region slammed by powerful storms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont was slammed with widespread severe storms Thursday that dumped hail and prompted numerous weather alerts, including the threat of tornados. A total of nearly 5,000 outages were reported in some of the hardest hit areas including Bennington, Windsor, Orange, Essex, and Orleans Counties as of late Thursday afternoon.
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Grand Isle The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clinton County in northern New York Northeastern Essex County in northern New York Southern Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont Northwestern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont Southwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont * Until noon EDT. * At 1111 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Keeseville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Plattsburgh International Airport, Plattsburgh, Burlington, South Burlington, Peru, Schuyler Falls, Colchester, Georgia, Au Sable Forks, Grand Isle, Keeseville, Milton, South Hero, Port Kent, Georgia Center, Westford, Winooski, North Hero, St. Albans Town and Essex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Planners approve five-story hotel at Burlington airport

South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Department of Planning and Zoning has signed off on plans for a five-story hotel near Burlington International Airport. An airport hotel has been in the works since 2018. Initial plans were approved in 2020. After changes made by the City of Burlington, it was resubmitted to the South Burlington planners in May. The plan signed Wednesday increases the number of rooms from 111 to 119.
BURLINGTON, VT

