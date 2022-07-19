Amari Cooper highest rated AFC North WR in Madden '23

The addition of WR Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys kicked off an interesting offseason for the Cleveland Browns. At the time, there was a belief that Cooper could be released due to his contract but, instead, the Browns made a cheap trade to add a top-tier receiver.

Following the trade, Cleveland restructured Cooper’s contract for salary cap purposes, released WR Jarvis Landry, drafted WR David Bell and gave a massive contract to TE David Njoku.

The Browns pass-catching unit will have a different look in 2022.

As Madden ’23 ratings started to come out, we learned that DE Myles Garrett leads the way among defensive ends with a perfect 99 rating. We also learned that Cooper is the tenth-rated receiver in the game and highest rated among all AFC North receivers:

Like fantasy football, PFF grades and other data points, Madden ratings don’t decide anything on the field but they are interesting to look at.

Interestingly, Cooper was not rated among the top 10 WRs in speed, short route running or making catches in traffic but was among the best hands, medium route running and deep route running.

While no one would take Cooper over Ja’Marr Chase, the Browns receiver may have the edge in his nuanced game in 2022. Cleveland is counting on it to take the passing attack to a whole different level this season.