ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Amari Cooper highest rated AFC North WR in Madden '23

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldghQ_0glDhp2F00

The addition of WR Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys kicked off an interesting offseason for the Cleveland Browns. At the time, there was a belief that Cooper could be released due to his contract but, instead, the Browns made a cheap trade to add a top-tier receiver.

Following the trade, Cleveland restructured Cooper’s contract for salary cap purposes, released WR Jarvis Landry, drafted WR David Bell and gave a massive contract to TE David Njoku.

The Browns pass-catching unit will have a different look in 2022.

As Madden ’23 ratings started to come out, we learned that DE Myles Garrett leads the way among defensive ends with a perfect 99 rating. We also learned that Cooper is the tenth-rated receiver in the game and highest rated among all AFC North receivers:

Like fantasy football, PFF grades and other data points, Madden ratings don’t decide anything on the field but they are interesting to look at.

Interestingly, Cooper was not rated among the top 10 WRs in speed, short route running or making catches in traffic but was among the best hands, medium route running and deep route running.

While no one would take Cooper over Ja’Marr Chase, the Browns receiver may have the edge in his nuanced game in 2022. Cleveland is counting on it to take the passing attack to a whole different level this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Discussed Notable Quarterback Trade

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest splashes this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, he may miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. Depending on the length of Watson's suspension, the Browns may have to trade for another quarterback. Perhaps that'll lead them to...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Week One Prediction: Browns Vs. Panthers

With a brand new NFL season just around the corner, the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for possible disappointment with Deshaun Watson. But, no matter what happens with Watson, the Browns will be playing Baker Mayfield and the Panthers in week one. This will be a Browns game that will...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc North Wr#Wr Amari Cooper#The Cleveland Browns#Te David Njoku#Espn#Pff#Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report names 'no-brainer' move for Ravens that should happen right now

The Baltimore Ravens have seen their wide receiver room change a bit during the 2022 offseason, specifically with the trade of wideout Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. The team also saw both Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin move on, leaving plenty of young players to compete for catches at the position that include Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy