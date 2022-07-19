Ash Armenta Chosen for Thurber Park Artist Residency

Madison-based artist Ash Armenta will be the 2022-23 Artist-in-Residence at Thurber Park

Madison, WI – The Madison Arts Commission and The Bubbler at Madison Public Library are pleased to announce that Ash Armenta has been selected as the 2022-23 Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence.

The Madison Arts Commission and The Bubbler at Madison Public Library launched the Thurber Park Artist Residency in 2019, which is based out of a dedicated art studio at Thurber Park [3325 Thurber Ave]. The Artist-in-Residence has access to a rent-free studio space for 11-months and receives a stipend. Additionally, the artist has the opportunity to create an outdoor public artwork for consideration by the City of Madison. The Artist-in-Residence works closely with The Bubbler at Madison Public Library to engage the local community through open studio days, community workshops, or other strategies determined by the artist and residency administrators.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how a new artist will engage and interpret this exciting space and project,” stated Trent Miller, Head Bubblerarian at The Bubbler.

By activating this space, the Thurber Park Artist Residency supports an artist with funding, time, and space to further develop their own art practice, as well guidance and funding towards potentially developing and installing a public art piece.

Ash Armenta is a print media artist from the Bay Area of California and a 2022 MFA graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“As I exit my Master of Fine Arts program, I am looking forward to making work in a context that can more directly connect me with my surrounding community. I'm excited at the prospect of the Thurber Park studio as a place where I can invite guests to engage with me and my practice,” says Armenta.

Ash enjoys printing collaboratively with artists as well as printing personal work, doing graphic design, illustration, lettering and typography, woodworking, painting outdoor murals, and anything involving handmade fine details. In 2018 Ash opened Little Giant Collective, a member-owned cooperative print studio in Santa Cruz, Ca. Although Ash now lives in Madison, WI, they are continuing to support LGC through grant writing and advisory roles.

Anna January, chair of the Madison Arts Commission stated, "We're thrilled to open the Thurber studio doors to our second Thurber Park Artist-in-Residence, and have them participate in a program that engages with the community. This adds enormous value to Madison's cultural vitality and public art landscape."

Learn more about the Thurber Park Residency program and upcoming events at: http://madisonbubbler.org/thurberparkartistresidency

The Thurber Park Artists Residency is currently funded by the Madison Arts Commission through the City of Madison’s Municipal Arts Fund, and The Town of Blooming Grove.

About the Madison Arts Commission

The Madison Arts Commission’s (MAC) is an 11-member citizen commission appointed by the Mayor to advise the City about matters of arts and culture. MAC’s mission is to foster arts appreciation by initiating partnerships, developing new audiences, and sponsoring diverse artistic activities by emerging and established artists and arts organizations while preserving Madison’s rich artistic tradition. To support a full creative life for all, The Madison Arts Commission commits to championing policies and practices of cultural equity that empower a just, inclusive, equitable city.

About The Bubbler at Madison Public Library

The Bubbler’s hands-on workshops, performances, and events introduce participants to a variety of local experts who share their talent and passion for art, design, and maker culture. For more information, visit madisonbubbler.org, Madison Bubbler on Facebook, or @madisonbubbler on Twitter.

About Madison Public Library

Madison Public Library’s tradition of promoting education, literacy and community involvement has enriched the City of Madison for more than 145 years. Nine locations throughout the City of Madison are open six days per week and welcome nearly 2 million visits each year. For more information, visit madisonpubliclibrary.org, Madison Public Library on Facebook, @madisonlibrary on Twitter, and @madisonpubliclibrary on Instagram.

