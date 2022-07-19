ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Congratulations to PSR Alumnx Rev Adriene Thorne, voted 8th Senior Minister of the Riverside Church, NYC

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReverend Adriene Thorne has been voted in by the historic Congregation of Riverside Church as their Senior Minister. Rev. Thorne will be the first African American woman to serve as Senior Minister and the third PSR alumnx to serve at the church. Her post will begin on October 1st,...

This I Believe: Carolyn Roberts

The Alumnx Council of PSR meets bi-monthly. As a practice, they take turns sharing “This I believe.” We’ll post these inspiring testimonials as they are created. By the time I graduated high school, our family had moved ten times, and I’d been enrolled in eight different schools. Before our second move when I was four, I was taking part in our Presbyterian church’s Christmas program. I’m told I recited “My Dolly and Me.” By fourth grade, I’d graduated to being Mary in the Christmas nativity program. Different town, different church. Yet even then, I’d learned that church was a community where individuals of any age could be welcomed and valued.
BERKELEY, CA
essexnewsdaily.com

Former Irvington councilman celebrates nonprofit anniversary

IRVINGTON, NJ — Alan A. Siegel, formerly of Irvington, is marking his 50th anniversary as president of Clinton Cemetery Association in Irvington this summer. Elected to head the nonsectarian nonprofit cemetery company in 1972, Siegel is the 16th person to serve in that capacity since the cemetery was chartered by the state legislature in 1844.
IRVINGTON, NJ
nypressnews.com

Black Leaders Are Conveying the Far Left’s Unease With Eric Adams

Outside City Hall, as a nonprofit social justice group was unveiling a report about public safety for Black New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams suddenly emerged from the building. The mayor strode past, a gesture that the nonprofit’s director, Anthonine Pierre, interpreted as a brushoff to her group and the issues it was seeking to highlight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, July 22, 2022

THREE ARRESTED IN UNCLAIMED FUNDS FRAUD SCHEME: Three people have been arrested for a scheme to steal unclaimed funds from New York State’s unclaimed funds, announced State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Daniel B. Brubaker, Postal Inspector in Charge, Postal Service Inspection Service, New York Division. Bakare Doukoure, Sanneh Tunkara, and Lassana Sylla were arrested on mail fraud and identity theft charges arising out of their scheme to fraudulently obtain unclaimed funds held by the New York State Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds, an investigation found.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Scenes from ‘Crooklyn’ in Brooklyn last night, where Spike Lee himself introduced the film

It is summer in Brooklyn. Neighborhood kids race each other down the block past another group playing a game of hopscotch. A quartet of old timers play dominoes on a sidewalk card table. One girl is blowing bubbles on her stoop, her friends playing double dutch close by. Down the block a a stickball game is heating up. There isn’t a smartphone in sight. That’s because it’s 1973. And these are the opening credits of “Crooklyn.”
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Georgia mom arrives in Queens to reunite with missing son

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — When Bien Nguyen finally arrived at Jamaica Hospital in Queens early Friday afternoon, she was carrying a bag of clothing for her oldest son, Jossiah. The photo she had seen of the 25-year-old, taken on July 5, showed him on a subway bench with tattered jeans. He appeared homeless. The picture […]
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

CAROL’S DAUGHTER IS RAISING AWARENESS FOR BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH WITH A “BUMP DAY BLOCK PARTY” IN BROOKLYN, NY

The beauty brand will take over the streets of Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn to celebrate Black moms and their village, as part of their ‘Love Delivered’ initiative. NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bump Day was created to raise awareness and support around the need for equitable care for every mom, everywhere. Since maternal mortality rates continue to disproportionately impact the Black community, Brooklyn’s own, Carol’s Daughter is hosting a community block party as part of its Love Delivered initiative to celebrate Black mothers and birthing people while generating awareness around Black Maternal Health. “The Bump Day Block Party” will take place on Thursday, July 21st from 5-8pm on 372 Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn. This event is family-friendly, free, and open to everyone, please register ( here ).
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

New housing set to displace community garden in East New York

Summer squash, kale, herbs and strawberries grow in squat planting beds in the small community garden sandwiched between an empty lot and a USPS facility in far eastern Brooklyn. Though only in operation for a few years, the garden has become a beloved social space in this corner of East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bon Appétit

Goodbye to Mission Chinese Food and Its Complicated NYC Legacy

The way people talked, you’d think they’d witnessed Stefani Germanotta before she became Lady Gaga, or that they saw a screening of Star Wars ahead of its debut. And in some ways, they had. The food enthusiasts who first ate Danny Bowien’s cooking at Mission Chinese Food more than a decade ago knew that they had tried something special. Bowien was breaking rules. The restaurants were filled with the thrilling energy and picture-ready atmosphere that dreams are made of, while the food was loud, original, ferociously spicy, and cross-cultural without feeling like icky fusion. If you wanted to understand the state of the dining industry, these early devotees said, you needed to understand Mission Chinese Food. And this week, Mission closes its last New York location, leaving only the original San Francisco restaurant still standing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $75M in Awards to Develop New Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced funding awards of up to $75 million to create nine new Intensive Crisis Stabilization Centers across the State that will assist any adult, child, or adolescent experiencing a behavioral health crisis. The centers will provide evaluation, care, and treatment in a safe and welcoming environment, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
HEALTH
6sqft

Apply for 160 affordable units at Bedford Union Armory complex in Crown Heights, from $465/month

Applications are now being accepted for 160 affordable units at a new rental in the Bedford Union Armory redevelopment in Brooklyn. Located at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, the building offers residents brand new units and a prime location near Prospect Park. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, and 60 percent of the area median income, or between $18,515 for a single person and $99,300 for a household of seven, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $465/month studios to $1,841/month three bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
offMetro.com

5 Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ friends’ deaths on Parkway leaves grieving children, loved ones

A GoFundMe page was created to benefit the families of three young women who died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway. Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and passengers Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, were driving in the southbound local lanes near Exit 118 in Aberdeen on July 10. They were involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima.
SHREWSBURY, NJ

