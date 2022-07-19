Congratulations to PSR Alumnx Rev Adriene Thorne, voted 8th Senior Minister of the Riverside Church, NYC

The way people talked, you’d think they’d witnessed Stefani Germanotta before she became Lady Gaga, or that they saw a screening of Star Wars ahead of its debut. And in some ways, they had. The food enthusiasts who first ate Danny Bowien’s cooking at Mission Chinese Food more than a decade ago knew that they had tried something special. Bowien was breaking rules. The restaurants were filled with the thrilling energy and picture-ready atmosphere that dreams are made of, while the food was loud, original, ferociously spicy, and cross-cultural without feeling like icky fusion. If you wanted to understand the state of the dining industry, these early devotees said, you needed to understand Mission Chinese Food. And this week, Mission closes its last New York location, leaving only the original San Francisco restaurant still standing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO