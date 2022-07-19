ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine named to Brookfield economic development group

By BOB UPHUES
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took less than two months after it was created for the village board to approve the appointment of nine people to the new Brookfield Economic Development Commission, an advisory body that will supplement village efforts to promote Brookfield as a business- and development-friendly community. The commission was one...

