Nine named to Brookfield economic development group

It was standing room only at last night’s Naperville City Council meeting as the group had its first discussion about a proposed ordinance that would prohibit the local sale of assault weapons and large capacity magazines. About 50 speakers voiced opinions during public comment. Many more noted their thoughts on the city’s website, with 69 names listed in opposition, 73 in support, and 67 written comments. Both sides of the issue were addressed at the meeting. Advocates for the ordinance said more gun control was necessary, especially after the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park. Opponents said the ordinance was unconstitutional and would put local gun business owners out of business. Council members appeared to be split on the issue, sharing concerns about addressing the ban at a local level and what litigation might follow. No action was taken on the item, which will be voted on at a future city council meeting.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO