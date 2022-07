The Sample Ballot includes all Offices and Candidates that appear on any one of the Ballots in Pennington County. You will receive a ballot that includes only the Offices and Candidates that you can vote for. Offices and Candidates that will appear on all ballots in Pennington County include: U. S. Representative District 7, State Senator District 1, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General. If you would like a sample ballot for your precinct please contact the Pennington County Auditor Treasurer Office at 218-683-7000 or email elections@co.pennington.mn.us .

