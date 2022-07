Peter Zabriskie, 75, of San Dimas, California, died on June 19, 2022. Peter was born on March 12, 1947, the youngest son of Walter “Zibby” and Nancy Ryan Zabriskie. He is survived by his twin brother, Jan (Louise) Zabriskie of Truckee, California. and his two older brothers Hal Zabriskie in Mayer, Arizona, and David (Karen) Zabriskie in Short Mountain, Tennessee. Peter also has five cousins and a wonderful assortment of nieces and nephews.

