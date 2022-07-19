ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

School board looks at clear book bags, uniforms

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LpF46_0glDeMPn00

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education spent some time Monday discussing the implementation of clear book bags and the use of uniforms at schools.

The clear book bag issue has come up previously, but has nit yet come before the school board as an action item.

On Monday, during its regular meeting, the board it was stated that the clear book bags are not currently up for consideration as a district-wide option during the 2022-23 school year. Currently, West Bladen High requires clear/mesh book bags.

On the issue of uniforms, it was reported that they are now in place at all schools for the 2022-23 school year, and will include blue jeans/denim as previously approved by the board.

In other business on Monday, the board …

— Heard an update on the Tar Heel School construction project. Mike Burris, with Bordeaux Construction, told the board there have been some minor delays due to inclement weather.

— Approved a federal budget amendment.

— Approved a strategic plan.

— Approved an amendment to the Recruitment and Retention Plan to provide an additional $5,000 sign-on bonus for “hard-to-fill” positions such as exceptional children and mathematics teachers.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Bladenboro man graduates from 58th wildlife class

RALEIGH — Fifteen new wildlife law enforcement officers were sworn in recently as part of the 58th Basic School graduation. Among those was Dern Crilley of Bladenboro. Officers took an oath on Tuesday to enforce criminal laws, including conservation and boating laws, and to faithfully and impartially execute the duties of a North Carolina law enforcement officer. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer.
BLADENBORO, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County Schools see uptick in student dropout rates

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — According to the Cumberland County Power School data from April, 470 students dropped out of school during the 2021-22 academic year. But a school official said the dropout number is skewed due to COVID-19. The vetted North Carolina Department Public Instruction number of dropouts was...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Back-to-school family events for New Hanover Co., Columbus Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced a back-to-school night for the local Latin community on Aug. 4. Per the official announcement, topics will include:. Student enrollment. Transportation. Nutrition. ELL classes. Community organizations, including Clínica Latina, Cape Fear Latinos, NHC, and the Harrelson Center, will be present...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Education
Bladen Journal

BCC holds pinning ceremony for practical nursing grads

DUBLIN — On Tuesday, Bladen Community College’s Practical Nursing graduates gathered in the college’s main auditorium to celebrate their accomplishments at the annual PN pinning ceremony with family, friends, and community members. The event is a traditional rite of passage that each nursing student completes before graduating and entering their profession, but this year’s ceremony was even more special.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Federal Budget#Construction Project#The School Board#Blue Jeans#The Tar Heel School#Bordeaux Construction
Up and Coming Weekly

Incumbent Ingram facing former Councilman Williams in District 2

Shakeyla Ingram is campaigning to keep her District 2 seat on the Fayetteville City Council. Challenging her is former Councilman Tyrone Williams, who is running for office again after reluctantly resigning four years ago when allegations emerged that he tried to solicit money from a developer. Both are Fayetteville natives...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

2 candidates battling to become Fayetteville's mayor

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The race for Mayor in Fayetteville has come down to its final days. Incumbent Mitch Colvin is being challenged by newcomer Freddie de la Cruz, who is a retired Army Lt. Colonel.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Sampson Independent

Clinton FD chief departing post

As one department head takes his place, the City of Clinton is now beginning the search for another. Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette is leaving Clinton to be the chief in Randleman, N.C., a move that city officials said would take him closer to his family. The announcement comes as James (J.P.) Duncan takes his place as the new city manager.
CLINTON, NC
whqr.org

Special Episode: Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt

What happens next for commissioner found in contempt of court?. After contempt of court ruling, calls for NHC Commission Chair’s removal intensify. But could it actually happen?. Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in...
WILMINGTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Hope Mills adopts temporary moratorium for some businesses

On Monday night, the Hope Mills Board of Commissioners agreed to place a temporary moratorium on certain businesses while the town’s staff works to create an overlay district. The moratorium is effective immediately and will stay in place until January, the same month the staff plans to introduce the...
HOPE MILLS, NC
jocoreport.com

Entire Johnston County Police Department Resigns

KENLY – In a sudden move, the police chief and all full-time officers with the Kenly Police Department resigned this afternoon. Police Chief Josh Gibson and his four full-time officers submitted their letters of resignation to Town Manager Justine Jones. Also, Town Clerk / Assistant Town Manager Sharon Evans...
KENLY, NC
The Robesonian

Robeson Community College cosmetology students showcase talent, imagination

As part of a final project, cosmetology students showcased their talents and imagination during Robeson Community College’s First Fantasy Display competition. “We had some students who participated in a competition like this during SkillsUSA and placed and brought home trophies,” said Mary Ransom, the program director for cosmetology at RCC. “So, we incorporated it as one of our projects for summer semester, to help prepare us for the next Skills competition.”
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Local man who once struggled with addiction now is helping his community with the battle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who once battled with addiction on the streets of Wilmington is now helping people with the same issue. Brent Botros bought a one-way plane ticket to California in 2015. After trips to jail in Wilmington and being addicted to and selling drugs, he had enough. In California, Botros found Tree House Recovery, an organization committed to transforming the lives of addicts differently than most facilities.
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy