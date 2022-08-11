How to Watch Derek Jeter’s Docuseries ‘The Captain’ Online

Click here to read the full article.

The last two episodes of the new series about the iconic New York Yankee Derek Jeter is now available to stream online. “The Captain” arrived on ESPN+ last month with new episodes airing on a weekly basis.

The docuseries, directed by Randy Wilkins and executive produced by Spike Lee and Mike Tollin, features dozens of intimate interviews with Jeter, alongside those in the athlete’s inner circle, such as his parents Dorothy and Dr. Charles Jeter, his sister Sharlee Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter. Alex Rodriguez, Daryl Strawberry, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera, manager Joe Torre and Dave Winfield also make appearances.

Through these conversations, viewers learn more about Jeter’s meteoric rise to success and the particular hurdles Jeter had to jump over as a biracial athlete. One revealing conversation with his family underscores how Jeter had to “work twice as hard” to reach his goals, even while journalists refused to acknowledge these setbacks, with one white writer even referring to Jeter as “colorless” in the doc.

“This discussion about the perception of Jeter, as a star and as a Black athlete who got passes others even on his team didn’t, proves particularly fascinating (as could be expected from a series that also counts Spike Lee as an executive producer),” writes Variety chief TV critic Caroline Framke in her review . “ So if you’re a baseball enthusiast in general, or even just casually cognizant of the Yankees’ total domination at the turn of the century, there’s plenty to chew on here.”

In order to watch “The Captain,” you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ . A subscription costs $6.99/month or $69.99/year. You can also sign up for the Disney Bundle , which includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN + for $13.99/month.

