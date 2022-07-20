ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Rockaway beaches closed to swimming due to shark sightings

All beaches in the Rockaways were closed for swimming Tuesday due to a pair of shark sightings in the area.

The beach and boardwalk remained open.

NYPD Aviation used aerial surveillance. The Parks Department says they anticipate that the beach will reopen for swimming Wednesday morning if it is deemed safe to do so.

One of the sightings was at Beach 67th Street, where a suspected shark bumped a surfer's board in the waters. The other was at Beach 102nd Street where a lifeguard spotted a shark.

Sharks were spotted off Rockaway Beach and Lido Beach on Sunday. Lucy Yang has more.

Another shark was sighted on Jones Beach around 3 p.m., prompting lifeguards and patrols to clear the water.

Swimming resumed around 4:15 p.m.

Two alert lifeguards also sounded the alarm at East Atlantic Beach around noon.

Teddy Tilkin, an expert with the Long Island Aquarium, tells Eyewitness News there are several important factors to surviving a shark encounter. Knowing how to respond could mean the difference between life and death.

"Stay as calm as possible and try to get away from the shark," Tilkin said.

He said to swim away with as little splashing as possible, so that the shark won't sense that you are injured or distressed.

"If they really were to bite and wanted to eat us, we would be losing limbs and have a lot more external damages to us from a lot of the attacks," he said. "Because sharks are extremely powerful animals."

Shark encounters have been on the rise recently, especially on Long Island, where two lifeguards, two surfers, and a swimmer were bitten in the past three weeks.

Lifeguard Zach Gallo was bit in his hand and chest at Smith Point Beach and said he repeatedly punched the shark to defend himself.

"In those situations, you have to do whatever you possibly can to get away and to save yourself," Tilkin said.

Tilkin says the shark was about 5 feet long and was most likely a young shark.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino says bait fish, like schools of bunker, are bringing the sharks in due to cleaner water.

"New York City invested over a billion dollars in upgrades in their sewage treatment," Saladino said. "Nassau County has invested over $800 million in their upgrades, Suffolk with many upgrades. So our water is much cleaner."

Tilkin says the return of people to the water after two years of staying away during the pandemic helps explain the surge in shark bites.

The water is also warmer due to a milder winter.

A family filed a complaint against American, alleging that the airline changed their return flight to depart from Saint Vincent to Saint Lucia.

PIX11

Shark sightings clear beaches from NYC to central Long Island

JONES BEACH, NY (PIX11) — Shark sightings at Atlantic Ocean beaches from eastern Queens to central Long Island shut the beaches down for part or all of Tuesday afternoon. It was the latest in a very active month so far for shark encounters in our region. Coastal authorities say that the high number of shark sightings […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cadrene Heslop

New York City Beaches Closed Due To Shark Sighting

There were two shark sightings off New York City's most famous beach for swimming. The reports caused some entire stretches of Rockaway Beach to close. (source) Where is Rockaway Beach? It is in Queens. The shark spottings happened off Beach 102nd Street and Beach 67th Street. The NYC Parks Department says the beaches will remain closed until the area becomes safe. (source)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc7ny.com

Shark sightings shut down swimming at famous beach

Two shark sightings off Rockaway Beach have closed the entire stretch of some of New York City's most famous beaches for swimming on Tuesday, according to the city's parks department. Rockaway Beach in Queens was closed to swimmers after sharks were spotted off both Beach 102nd Street and Beach 67th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

New public park featuring adventure course opens at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Visitors of Rockaway Beach can now enjoy a brand new adventure course after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. The Shore Front Parkway Adventure Course features an obstacle course, a pickleball court, and plenty of shaded seating areas. The design includes both active and passive spaces to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ friends’ deaths on Parkway leaves grieving children, loved ones

A GoFundMe page was created to benefit the families of three young women who died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway. Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury, and passengers Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, were driving in the southbound local lanes near Exit 118 in Aberdeen on July 10. They were involved in a sideswipe collision with a Nissan Maxima.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
WIBX 950

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
CBS New York

2 sharks caught by fishermen at Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. -- More shark sightings were reported in Nassau County on Saturday.The New York state parks department says at 8 a.m., a fisherman at Jones Beach pulled in a 4- to 5-foot long shark, prompting lifeguards to delay swimming for an hour.Swimming was then delayed again until 10:45 a.m. after another fisherman caught a shark in the area.RELATED STORY: Long Island lifeguard returns to work 11 days after shark attackAnother shark was spotted in the water at West End 2, causing swimming to be delayed a third time, until noon.After monitoring the water, swimming was eventually allowed again.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

Hot as Hell: Surviving the deadly heat wave of July 1911

The New York Tribune of July 7, 1911, says it all: “Heat’s Scythe Mows Down 56 On Fifth Day.”. The city was in the midst of a devastating heatwave gripping in the entire Northeast during the first two weeks of July 1911. There was little escape from the scorching temperatures among the cramped tenements. New York’s beaches offered some respite, but you had to cram into a sweltering train cabin to get there. Rudimentary air conditioning had only been invented a few years before and was hardly widespread.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Bizarre Party Bus Stopped on NJ Highway as People Ride Rooftop Deck: Cops

Those who saw this bus rolling around New Jersey on Thursday may have thought they had gone back in time -- or were having a trippy daydream. The psychedelic party bus was seen cruising along Route 208 in Fair Lawn, with people hanging out on the makeshift deck built on top of it. The only thing keeping those seen sitting and standing on the deck from falling off was a railing that went around the outside of the structure.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
