2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Spied Completely Uncovered

The sixth-generation Ford Bronco has been one of the hottest vehicles on the planet since its launch for the 2021 model year, steadily eating into its competitor’s sales in spite of being plagued by numerous production issues. Demand quickly exceeded Ford’s production capacity for the 2022 model year as well, prompting the automaker to stop taking orders while the models that were built are selling for far more than MSRP, with any sort of deals or incentives proving impossible to find. The Ford Bronco Raptor followed suit and sold out rather quickly for the 2022 model year, while the regular model was also one of the top 20 fastest-selling new vehicles earlier this year, a title that it retained in June, according to new data from iSeeCars.

