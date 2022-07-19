ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition Spied Completely Uncovered

fordauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in October 2021, the Ford Bronco Heritage Edition showed up in an official FoMoCo dealer document detailing leasing information about 2022 Ford Bronco pricing, making it seem as if this new model was be destined to be added to the SUV’s lineup. That didn’t come to fruition – at least...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

fordauthority.com

Scout Officially Revived, Will Compete Against Ford EV Pickups And SUVs

Though Ford CEO Jim Farley views Volkswagen as a major threat to its business, both automakers entered into a partnership agreement a couple of years ago after several years of discussions. This has since led to a number of co-developed products including the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok, which is based on the next-generation Ford Ranger, which will also get an EV variant, but not a Ranger Raptor-like hardcore off-roader. As Ford Authority reported back in May, Volkswagen has also reportedly been considering reviving the International Harvester Scout brand since the German automaker already owns the rights to the Scout name via its commercial truck division, which recently purchased Traton, which owns Navistar, which owns Scout. Now, that is indeed happening, as VW itself has announced.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Eluminator Crate Motor To Power Upcoming EV

The Ford Eluminator crate motor was revealed shortly before the 2021 SEMA Show – where it made its official debut alongside a vehicle featuring two of them – the 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept. This electrified offering comes straight from the the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and produces 281 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque in a compact package that weighs just 205 pounds, all for a retail price of $3,900. In addition to some future project cars and builds, it seems as if the Ford Eluminator crate motor will also now power an affordable EV sports car from another manufacturer – the E-Cite Motors E-CGT.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco, Ranger Plant Manager No Longer With Company

By now, it’s no secret that the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has faced many production-related challenges since its launch. Those include supplier-driven hardtop woes that continue to plague the SUV, as well as a handful of Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine failures that are currently being investigated by the NHTSA. Ford has ditched certain features in an effort to speed up deliveries, but the 2022 Bronco and Ford Bronco Raptor both sold out rather quickly, and demand still far exceeds supply. Now, the Detroit Free Press is reporting that Michigan Assembly plant manager Erik Williams – who oversaw production of the Ford Bronco and Ford Ranger, is no longer with the company as of last Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Motor1.com

Chrysler 300 Ute Looks Fantastic And Has 425 HP

Believe it or not, you can still order a brand new Chrysler 300 in 2022. The aged sedan starts at $33,740 for the 2022 model year, which could be its final on the market before a potential replacement arrives later this decade. If you are not willing to spend 34 grand on a vehicle that uses technologies from the previous decade, then we have an alternative idea. Why not spend half the money on a Chrysler 300 ute?
BUYING CARS
#Ford Bronco#Ford Raptor#Spies#Vehicles#Ford Authority#Heritage Edition
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Escape Active Spied Completely Uncovered For First Time

Ford Authority spies have spotted several 2023 Ford Escape prototypes over the past few months, models that were initially covered in heavy camo. However, more recently, those same spies have come across a pair of 2023 Escape models completely uncovered, giving us our first look at the refreshed crossover in the flesh. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford Escape Active for the very first time, and like the last couple of sightings, this one isn’t wearing any sort of camouflage, either.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
CNET

Meet the New Toyota Crown Family of Vehicles

Last night, Toyota debuted its new flagship hybrid sedan, the 2023 Crown. Meanwhile in Japan, the automaker announced an entire series of Crown models spanning various vehicle classes. The Crown Crossover is the model we're getting here in the States later this year. It's a full-size sedan with the tall...
CARS
Road & Track

Listen to This Tiny 4.3-HP V-8 Rev to 12,500 RPM

Tiny motors always get our hearts racing. There's nothing like seeing a miniature combustion engine come to life and rev to the moon. That's why we're so into this 28-cc V-8 engine from Toyan. It makes a grand total of 4.3 hp and revs all the way to 12,500 rpm.
CARS
Ford
Cars
The Drive

Forget Boats: Get a Sit-In Jet Ski With a Steering Wheel

This conversion kit turns a Sea-Doo Spark jet ski into a go-kart for the water. Another weekend, another unconventional water craft. Last weekend was a UTV with jet skis for wheels. This weekend, it's a jet ski but with a bucket seat and a steering wheel, turning it into a sort of go-kart for the water. It's called the Spark Evo Jet and it looks like an absolute blast.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TheStreet

GM Unveils New Weapon Against Tesla and Ford

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report is pulling out all the stops to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report in the electric-vehicle market. The Detroit giant is inventive, with the recent launch of a...
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Tesla To Launch V4 Superchargers: 350 kW, Reduced Size

A supercharger format smaller than the current one, slightly narrower and taller: a design better adapted to all electric cars on the market; though not yet confirmed by Tesla itself. On Twitter a user claims to have located the dimensions and characteristics of the fourth generation of Tesla Superchargers: capable...
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Large Electric SUV Officially Announced By Company Boss

Enthusiasts appreciate Porsche for its sports cars, but bean counters know it's the SUVs that bring home the bacon. The Macan and Cayenne have been leading the sales charts for many years and the numbers should get even better with the arrival of the next-generation, electric-only Macan in 2023. Fueled by the success of its high-riding offerings and the EV boom, the peeps from Zuffenhausen are preparing another electric SUV.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Patent Filing Suggests Ford Pickups Will Get Cargo Management System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a new type of cargo management system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 20th, 2021, published on July 21th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0227356. The Ford Authority Take. In the ever-competitive pickup truck world, manufacturers are constantly...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Escape Interior Spied, Shows Off Larger Center Touchscreen

To date, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple 2023 Ford Escape prototypes driving around wearing various states of disguise, with the most recent pair of sightings consisting of two totally uncovered ST-Line models, and earlier today, a camo-free Active model. Aside from some exterior updates, the refreshed Escape will also tout an updated interior design with a large touchscreen, as Ford Authority reported last November, and now, our spies have captured photos of the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape interior that show off the new screen, as well as some other features.
HOME & GARDEN
fordauthority.com

Complete Ford 7.3L V8 Crate Engine Powertrain Package Now Available

As Ford Authority reported back in June of 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form at that time, giving hot rodders another solid option in that regard. That particular offering consists of a full engine assembly including the intake and throttle body, exhaust manifolds, oil pan and cooler, ignition coils and wires, flex plate, and factory lift brackets, though additional parts were previously sold separately. Now, however, the complete Ford 7.3L crate engine powertrain package is available directly through The Blue Oval.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Among Top 10 Fastest Selling New Cars Of June 2022

The sixth-generation Ford Bronco has been one of the hottest vehicles on the planet since its launch for the 2021 model year, steadily eating into its competitor’s sales in spite of being plagued by numerous production issues. Demand quickly exceeded Ford’s production capacity for the 2022 model year as well, prompting the automaker to stop taking orders while the models that were built are selling for far more than MSRP, with any sort of deals or incentives proving impossible to find. The Ford Bronco Raptor followed suit and sold out rather quickly for the 2022 model year, while the regular model was also one of the top 20 fastest-selling new vehicles earlier this year, a title that it retained in June, according to new data from iSeeCars.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Supra Can’t Beat This Car, Says Car and Driver Test

When it comes down to new thrill-of-the-drive driver’s cars, the Ford Mustang doesn’t typically enter the conversations. Instead, you might think of budget Subaru BRZs or the new Toyota GR Supra battling the Nissan Z. You might even think of the little BMW M2 Competition, marrying the gap between performance and practicality in a manner befitting a great little driver’s car. This time, though, Car and Driver chose the sharpened Ford Mustang Mach 1 over the competition.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Final Bugatti Super Sport 300+ hypercar has been delivered

Bugatti stunned the automotive world in the fall of 2019 when a new version of the Chiron cracked the 300-mph barrier, making it the fastest production car in the world by a significant margin at the time. The car, known as the Chiron Super Sport 300+, reached an official top...
CARS
UPI News

Italians break world record for changing a tire on a moving car

July 22 (UPI) -- A pair of Italian men broke an unusual Guinness World Record by changing a tire on a vehicle while it was in motion. Guinness World Records announced driver Manuel Zoldan and tire-changer Gianluca Folco captured the record for fastest time to change a wheel on a car while driving when they achieved the feat in 1 minute and 17 seconds on the set of Italy's Lo Show dei Record.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

Ford Accessories Pinterest Accounts Launched For Five Markets

Ford has vastly expanded its catalog of parts and accessories in recent years as it continues to focus on the hyper-popular off-road market, as well as owners of those vehicles, who have been spending big bucks to upgrade them. In addition to existing products like the Ford Bronco and Ford Maverick, the Blue Oval is already readying a plethora of Ford accessories for the next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest, too. Now, Ford Customer Service Division (FSCD) is teaming up with aftermarket parts maker ARB to offer even more new parts for the Ranger, while owners of any Blue Oval model can also now order Ford accessories from one of five different Pinterest accounts.
CARS

