DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man driving a car with a flat tire is facing several charges in Denville Township. On July 15, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle on Route 10 West after observing the vehicle traveling in and out of its lane of travel with a flat front tire, traveling well below the posted speed limit, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO