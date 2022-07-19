ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton Gushes Over Her Sons Glenn and Gage Bonding: ‘Best Big Brother’

By Katherine Schaffstall
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram (2)

Already best friends! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton gushed over the bond between her sons, Glenn and Gage, two weeks after she gave birth.

Amy, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 19, to share three new photos of Glenn, whom she welcomed with her husband, Michael Halterman, on July 5.

“Omg glenn 2 week. How time fly when ur living out your dreams,” the TLC star wrote alongside the photos. “Gage is learning to be the best big brother ever. Even watches glenn sleep. Checking on him.”

Amy revealed she welcomed her youngest son via Instagram on July 8. “Welcome Glenn Allen Halterman,” she wrote, sharing several photos of the newborn. One sweet snap captured Glenn meeting Gage, 2, for the first time.

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

The TV personality opened up more about Glenn’s birth in an interview with People, revealing that he was born via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

“The wait is finally over … Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman,” Amy told the outlet. “The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!”

Prior to giving birth, Amy had been keeping her fans in the loop with pregnancy updates via her social media accounts. On June 20, the proud mom posted a series of photos that explained the status of her pregnancy. One image showed that her baby was the size of a head of romaine lettuce at the time.

“15 more days until I get to hold my baby boy!!!” she captioned the post.

Amy and Michael, 39, announced they were expecting their second child together in an Instagram post in January.

“Gage is going to be a big brother in july 2022. Im due july 18th!!!! We are over the moon!!!!” Amy wrote at the time. The post included a photo of Gage wearing a onesie that read, “I’m going to be a big brother 2022.” The reality star then revealed her baby’s sex by sharing a YouTube video of her gender reveal party later that month.

