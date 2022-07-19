Ohm Radio Announces Seventh Broadcast Anniversary Party at The Whale

First Tee – Greater Charleston is proud to announce that its long-time participant, Jackie Freibert is one of 72 youth selected nationwide to attend the First Tee Game Changers Life Skills & Leadership Academy, honoring Joe Louis Barrow, Jr. The five-day learning and empowerment academy, July 19-23,2022 in Philadelphia, Penn., will focus on important conversations around issues of identity, racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Freibert was also one of 24 young women selected to attend a week-long academy in June in San Francisco, Calif., empowering First Tee Teenage Girls. Out of 136 chapters of the First Tee, Freibert represents the First Tee – Greater Charleston in both opportunities.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO