ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Ohm Radio Announces Seventh Broadcast Anniversary Party at The Whale

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, August 1st, Charleston’s only local, community radio station 96.3FM Ohm Radio will celebrate its seventh anniversary with local craft beer bar The Whale. From...

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holycitysinner.com

Immersive Dinosaur Experience Invades Trident Technical College this Weekend

Jurassic Jungle LIVE, an immersive experience that bills itself as the largest touring dinosaur show in North America, is coming to the Charleston area this weekend. The event will be held at Trident Technical College from Friday, July 22nd to Sunday, July 24th. The event includes several free-roaming dinosaurs brought...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Starlight Yoga Returns This Fall to the Mount Pleasant Pier

Charleston County Parks’ (CCP) popular Starlight Yoga series is back for the fall. The next event will be held on Thursday, September 15th at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Attendees with work with instructor Ji Hwang while gazing at the stars, taking in the sunset and moonrise views over Charleston Harbor, and enjoying live music performed by Gregory Guay from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
holycitysinner.com

July’s Creative Mornings Event Being Held at Holy City Brewing

This month’s Creative Mornings Charleston event will be held on Friday, July 22nd at Holy City Brewing in North Charleston. The event begins at 8 am. This month’s theme is “Spirituality” with speakers Techa Smalls-Brown and Kelly George. Kelly, founder of Charleston’s first meditation studio Still...
CHARLESTON, SC
idesignarch.com

Lowcountry Style Riverfront Custom Home with Pool House

This riverfront custom home in Charleston, South Carolina is located at the exclusive community of The Settlement at Ashley Hall. The estate is only minutes from Historic Downtown Charleston. The Lowcountry style architecture was thoughtfully designed to respect its setting. Herlong Architects, Drafted Architecture and Phillip Smith Contractor collaborated on...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Digital Corridor Announces Creation of the Charleston Apple Museum

The Charleston Digital Corridor (CDC) today announced the launch of the Charleston Apple Museum, the first and only such entity in the southeast US. The Charleston Apple Museum includes devices and related exhibits exclusively from the 40+ years of Apple’s innovative product history. The collection, currently comprised of approximately 75 exhibits from 1979 forward, includes computers, personal digital assistants, cameras, scanners, printers, wireless routers, music players, and more.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Ceviche finds a home in Charleston

Charleston restaurants offer an abundance of fresh seafood dishes like crudo, tartare and sushi. But one South American seafood dish has found its place on Holy City menus: ceviche. “Ceviche is just seafood cooked in citrus,” said Raul Sanchez, executive chef and owner of Maya del Sol Kitchen. “Lemon, lime,...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Radio#Radio Station#Whale#Dj#Food Drink#Rsvp
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘large’ grocery distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon. At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Weekend Buzz: Fun Things To Do In Charleston This Weekend

We at Holy City Sinner thank you for your patronage and hope 2022 is an awesome year for our followers. We continue to provide you current news and helpful items that keep you up on the Holy City and provide information that might be useful to our followers. Thankfully the...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
crbjbizwire.com

Local student athlete selected to attend two prestigious golf academies

First Tee – Greater Charleston is proud to announce that its long-time participant, Jackie Freibert is one of 72 youth selected nationwide to attend the First Tee Game Changers Life Skills & Leadership Academy, honoring Joe Louis Barrow, Jr. The five-day learning and empowerment academy, July 19-23,2022 in Philadelphia, Penn., will focus on important conversations around issues of identity, racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Freibert was also one of 24 young women selected to attend a week-long academy in June in San Francisco, Calif., empowering First Tee Teenage Girls. Out of 136 chapters of the First Tee, Freibert represents the First Tee – Greater Charleston in both opportunities.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Knight’s Companies Welcomes New Employees to Support Company’ Continued Growth in Concrete Industry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. -- Jodi McCall is welcomed as Knight’s Companies’ human resources director. McCall was previously employed as human resources manager at Home Telecom. She will work with executive management at Knight’s to lead the implementation of programs to enhance the employee experience. McCall has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston. She also earned a Certified Professional designation from the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM-CP).
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Van Gogh immersive experience opening in the Lowcountry for 1st time

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A little taste of art history is coming to the Lowcountry. Tuesday marks the first day of the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, opening its doors in the Charleston area for the first time. The exhibit has toured internationally and sold more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls through the Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Hot dog lovers got a chance to “ketchup” with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile as it made its way through the Lowcountry this week. The iconic hot dog on wheels, driven by Hotdoggers “Corndog Clara” and “Sizzlin’ Susie,” stopped by Flying J locations in St. George and Summerville on Wednesday, just in time […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Latest Update on the Folly Beach Fishing Pier

Great progress continues on the new Folly Beach Fishing Pier as crews put the finishing touches on the diamond pierhead and gazebo while continuing to construct the substructure moving toward land. The gazebo roof is complete, fishing benches installed, and plumbing/electrical installation has begun on the diamond pierhead. The first...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
crbjbizwire.com

AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Main Street Office Welcomes Sederia Fox

SUMMERVILLE, SC — Sederia Fox has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville office at 141-A North Main Street. Originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, Sederia had been interested in real estate for years before entering the industry as an investor in 2018. Now serving the Summerville and Greater Charleston area, she is pleased to leverage her experience as an investor to help others find their new homes.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy