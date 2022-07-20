ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chancellor promises post-Brexit ‘big bang’ for City in move to ditch EU finance laws

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDXMs_0glDZeD800

Nadhim Zahawi has promised to repeal hundreds of pieces of EU finance law on UK statute books, part of government push to deregulate the City of London in a post- Brexit “Big Bang”.

The chancellor told the annual Mansion House bankers’ dinner that he wanted to replace Brussels rules with a more “agile approach” to financial regulation.

Mr Zahawi confirmed that the financial services bill will be introduced in parliament on Wednesday – claiming it would “unleash growth” in the banking sector.

It is partly aimed at allowing reform of Solvency II regime which governments the insurance market across Europe, aimed at give insurers more flexibility to invest in infrastructure.

The bill would give UK financial regulators a new objective to “promote growth” in the sector, rather than acting simply as a watchdog.

The Treasury also said the bill would consider new powers for ministers to “call in” regulatory decisions made by the Bank of England that the government does not like.

Mr Zahawi’s predecessor Rishi Sunak , a favourite to win the Tory leadership contest, had promised a post-Brexit “Big Bang 2.0” – a reference to the regulation of the City during the mid-1980s.

But the plans set out by the recently-appointed chancellor are set to put the government on a collision course with the Bank of England, where there are concerns that regulation will increase risk.

Governor Andrew Bailey suggested earlier this month that he would oppose any changes that would allow ministers to meddle. “The independence of the regulators is important because much of our international standing depends on this,” he told MPs.

Mr Zahawi told the audience on Tuesday evening that the government was “delivering the benefits of Brexit” when it came to the financial sector.

He added: “The measures I have announced tonight will unleash growth across our financial services sector and will allow us to unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment into the UK economy.”

Meanwhile, MPs will take part in the third reading debate of Boris Johnson’s highly-controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill on Wednesday.

It comes as one MEP warned the UK was on course for a full-blown trade war with the EU if Mr Johnson’s successor insists on ripping up parts of the Brexit withdrawal deal.

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly warned of “serious consequences” if the next prime minister ditched protocol checks without consent from Brussels.

“If the United Kingdom push it, and go ahead [with the legislation], then the ultimate occurrence is going to be a trade war,” he told the BBC.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russia-occupied south

Ukrainian forces have struck and seriously damaged a bridge that is key for supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, a regional official said Wednesday. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-backed temporary administration for the Russia-controlled southern Kherson region, said the Ukrainian military struck the bridge across the Dnipro River with missiles Wednesday, scoring 11 hits.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Big Bang#Ireland#Uk#Eu#Treasury#The Bank Of England#Tory
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt repeats false claim that UK could not stop Turkey joining EU

Penny Mordaunt has repeated her notorious false claim that the UK was unable to stop Turkey joining the EU – insisting the veto would not have been used.The Tory leadership contender, who also faces accusations of dishonesty over her stance on trans rights, was accused of ignoring “actual facts” that the EU treaty granted a block on new members.Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum – when the Leave campaign was seeking to stir up alarm about migrants from Turkey – Ms Mordaunt replied: “The clip says it as I see it.”On the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The relationship between Britain and Germany has never been more important

Nato’s new 10-year plan, agreed in Madrid a couple of weeks ago, confirmed that the war in Ukraine “has shattered peace and gravely altered our security environment” and Russia is that “most significant and direct threat to allies’ security”.But it also clearly highlighted how this defensive alliance of democracies offers a strong way forward together, as “investing in Nato is the best way to ensure the enduring bond between European and North American allies”.For Labour and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), our commitment to Nato is unshakeable and it is the primary defence alliance for Europe. We...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Starmer privately asked whether he should resign from Corbyn’s top team, Streeting says

Wes Streeting has revealed Keir Starmer privately asked him whether he should quit Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet team over “challenges” the party faced, including antisemitism.The comments from the shadow health secretary — a critic of Mr Corbyn’s leadership of the party — came as he defended the Labour leader for remaining in his predecessor’s top team.Sir Keir was appointed shadow Brexit secretary after Mr Corbyn overwhelmingly defeated a leadership challenge in 2016 and remained in the top team until April 2020 when he was elected as leader.Since then, Sir Keir has repeatedly clashed with the left and suspended the whip...
POLITICS
The Independent

7.2m cost-of-living payments made to families on low incomes

More than 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households through cost-of-living support, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.A total of £2.4 billion has been paid to households on low incomes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a second instalment of £324 arriving later this year.Payments were made from July 14.Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “There is more help to come for households, with the second half of the £650 payment arriving later this year and further payments for pensioners and disabled people also on the way.”From 14 until...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims

Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine's second-largest city Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring at least 21 with a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to officials and witnesses at the scene.Police in the northeast city of Kharkiv said cluster bombs hit Barabashovo Market. a public bazaar where Associated Press journalists saw a woman crying over her dead husband’s body. Local officials said the shelling also struck a bus stop, a gym and a residential building. The bombardment came after Russia on Wednesday reiterated its plans to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

755K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy