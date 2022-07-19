ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPL93_0glDZdKP00

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships .

The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.

She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.

After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.

