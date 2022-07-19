Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations

Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker waves to fans as he walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022, in Hampton, Georgia. | Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Secret children, faulty business practices and non-existent educational credentials aren’t the only things GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has failed to disclose, according to one political action committee.

End Citizens United (ECU), which the Georgia Recorder described as “a left-leaning political action committee,” asked the U.S. Department of Justice in April to investigate Walker, who the committee says might have omitted political funding sources. Disclosing that information is required by law.

From the Recorder:

The next month, Walker updated his filing, bringing his reported earned and non-investment income from about $925,000 to about $4.1 million with the addition of $3.2 million from H. Walker Enterprises.

On Monday, the group wrote a second letter to the justice department alleging that irregularities still have not been cleared up.

End Citizens United alleges Walker did not properly report that $3.2 million in the amended report and failed to properly disclose more than $680,000 he received for 17 speeches between July 2020 and December 2021.

Since Walker is demonstrably a guy who never met a lie he didn’t want to tell, and because a lie by omission is still a lie, it’s just not hard to believe that he might be guilty of what ECU is accusing him of.

“When ECU filed that first motion, Walker claimed he’d done everything by the book,” said Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United. “But yet, just three weeks later, he revealed that he conveniently forgot to properly disclose $3 million in earnings. And even after getting caught and refiling his financial disclosure, we discovered he’s still hiding the truth from Georgians. He just can’t be honest. He’s still not reporting the many sources of that $3 million, which clients he got it from, what he did for that money, and what financial relationships he maintains with those clients to this day. $3 million. That’s not money you easily forget, unless you’re trying to hide something.”

Walker’s own campaign aides have reportedly called him a “pathological liar” because the man is so allergic to the truth he should start promoting a magical mist to “clean” away his allergies like the one he made up out of thin air as a COVID-19 remedy.

Still, Walker’s campaign is calling BS on ECU’s claim and, as usual, deflecting to the opponent Walker’s currently trailing in the polls, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

More from the Recorder:

“We made the technical revisions for the Senate Ethics Committee. This is a desperate attempt to talk about any number other than 9.1%,” said campaign spokeswoman Mallory Blount, referring to the historically high June inflation number announced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.

“This is also rich coming from (Democratic Sen.) Raphael Warnock who just got caught using his campaign account as a piggy bank to pay for his personal expenses – like the professional Washington insider he is,” Blount added, referring to a Politico report suggesting that Warnock broke spending rules by using campaign money to pay for legal expenses that arose before his time in office. Warnock’s campaign says the spending did not break the rules.

First of all, the allegations weren’t “coming from” Warnock, they came from ECU. Secondly, Warnock is not the one who has spent his entire time in politics treating truth the way Walker treats basic science.

Side note: I’m not even referencing the time Walker denied evolution based on the question: “If that is true, why are there still apes?” Recently, the sunken place amatuer scientist explained climate change by saying: “Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air, so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we got to clean that back up.”

Anyway, Walker’s campaign needs to come to glory on the fact that it is apparently not working for an honest man.

