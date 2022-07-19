ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations

By Zack Linly
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4Slk_0glDZagE00
Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker waves to fans as he walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022, in Hampton, Georgia. | Source: James Gilbert / Getty

Secret children, faulty business practices and non-existent educational credentials aren’t the only things GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker has failed to disclose, according to one political action committee.

End Citizens United (ECU), which the Georgia Recorder described as “a left-leaning political action committee,” asked the U.S. Department of Justice in April to investigate Walker, who the committee says might have omitted political funding sources. Disclosing that information is required by law.

From the Recorder:

The next month, Walker updated his filing, bringing his reported earned and non-investment income from about $925,000 to about $4.1 million with the addition of $3.2 million from H. Walker Enterprises.

On Monday, the group wrote a second letter to the justice department alleging that irregularities still have not been cleared up.

End Citizens United alleges Walker did not properly report that $3.2 million in the amended report and failed to properly disclose more than $680,000 he received for 17 speeches between July 2020 and December 2021.

Since Walker is demonstrably a guy who never met a lie he didn’t want to tell, and because a lie by omission is still a lie, it’s just not hard to believe that he might be guilty of what ECU is accusing him of.

“When ECU filed that first motion, Walker claimed he’d done everything by the book,” said Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United. “But yet, just three weeks later, he revealed that he conveniently forgot to properly disclose $3 million in earnings. And even after getting caught and refiling his financial disclosure, we discovered he’s still hiding the truth from Georgians. He just can’t be honest. He’s still not reporting the many sources of that $3 million, which clients he got it from, what he did for that money, and what financial relationships he maintains with those clients to this day. $3 million. That’s not money you easily forget, unless you’re trying to hide something.”

Walker’s own campaign aides have reportedly called him a “pathological liar” because the man is so allergic to the truth he should start promoting a magical mist to “clean” away his allergies like the one he made up out of thin air as a COVID-19 remedy.

Still, Walker’s campaign is calling BS on ECU’s claim and, as usual, deflecting to the opponent Walker’s currently trailing in the polls, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

More from the Recorder:

“We made the technical revisions for the Senate Ethics Committee. This is a desperate attempt to talk about any number other than 9.1%,” said campaign spokeswoman Mallory Blount, referring to the historically high June inflation number announced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Wednesday.

“This is also rich coming from (Democratic Sen.) Raphael Warnock who just got caught using his campaign account as a piggy bank to pay for his personal expenses – like the professional Washington insider he is,” Blount added, referring to a Politico report suggesting that Warnock broke spending rules by using campaign money to pay for legal expenses that arose before his time in office. Warnock’s campaign says the spending did not break the rules.

First of all, the allegations weren’t “coming from” Warnock, they came from ECU. Secondly, Warnock is not the one who has spent his entire time in politics treating truth the way Walker treats basic science.

Side note: I’m not even referencing the time Walker denied evolution based on the question: “If that is true, why are there still apes?” Recently, the sunken place amatuer scientist explained climate change by saying: “Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air, so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we got to clean that back up.”

Anyway, Walker’s campaign needs to come to glory on the fact that it is apparently not working for an honest man.

The post Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations appeared first on NewsOne.

Political Action Committee Accuses Herschel Walker Of Campaign Finance Violations was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 42

Evelyn Doring
2d ago

Senators are supposed to be the BIG THINKERS per constitution...are we SURE this is the horse we want to.hitch our wagon to?What is that brain damage football players end up with from too many hits?

Reply(2)
12
Mnomad13
2d ago

Typical republican't. Miss a meal, once in a while, Herch.

Reply
11
Jhony Nelson
1d ago

wait people pay money to hear this guy speak? and nobody died laughing? wow

Reply(1)
7
Related
Fox News

Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia

Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Ethics Committee#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#Senate#Georgia Recorder#H Walker Enterprises#The Justice Department#End Citizens United
The Week

Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell blame each other for Biden dropping nomination of anti-abortion judge

When the Biden administration dropped the proposed nomination of a conservative anti-abortion lawyer for a lifetime federal judgeship in Kentucky on Friday, a White House spokesman cited opposition from home-state Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) agreed, saying President Biden had agreed to nominate lawyer Chad Meredith as a "personal friendship gesture" to him, until Paul sabotaged the nomination.
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy