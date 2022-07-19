You Can Own A Turn-Key Resort On A Wisconsin Lake For $1.1 Million

The Cause For The Paws is open to the public to sign up and raise money for and benefits the Humane Society of Douglas County. Registration for the Run/Walk will start at 8 am on September 17, and then the race will start at 9 am; you can also sign up online. The run/walk starts on the Osaugie Trail in Superior near the entrance to Barker’s Island. It continues on the Osaugie Trail to the back of the East 2nd Street McDonald’s, where you turn around and return to the starting point.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO