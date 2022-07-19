ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

You Can Own A Turn-Key Resort On A Wisconsin Lake For $1.1 Million

By Ken Hayes
 3 days ago
There's a turn-key resort for sale that's less than an hour's drive from Superior Wisconsin. It's up for sale for 1,100,000....

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

All Aboard! Thomas The Train Is Coming Back To Duluth In August

Thomas the Train and his friend Percy will be back on the North Shore Scenic Railroad in Duluth for two weekends in a row in August. Kids of all ages have been following the adventures of Thomas The Train for years and it is always a treat to see Thomas live in person as he guides his passengers up the scenic shoreline of Lake Superior. This will be the only place to see Thomas in Minnesota and Wisconsin!
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest

If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Music, Food, And Fun: Duluth’s Festival By The Lake On July 23

The 4th annual event celebrates Summer and invites families to enjoy the day at Bayfront Festival Park this Saturday. The day begins from 11 am till 7 pm. The day will also feature music, with seven music acts and over 100 exhibitors in the park, including more than a dozen food and beverage vendors. So, kids can be kids, and parents have something to do too.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Sign Up Now For”Cause For The Paws 5K” In Superior

The Cause For The Paws is open to the public to sign up and raise money for and benefits the Humane Society of Douglas County. Registration for the Run/Walk will start at 8 am on September 17, and then the race will start at 9 am; you can also sign up online. The run/walk starts on the Osaugie Trail in Superior near the entrance to Barker’s Island. It continues on the Osaugie Trail to the back of the East 2nd Street McDonald’s, where you turn around and return to the starting point.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Special Task Force Held Another Meeting To Discuss Ways To Revitalize Downtown Duluth

A 14-member Downtown Task Force that was announced back in March by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson met for the fourth time to discuss a variety of topics to help revitalize downtown Duluth. Some of the topics discussed were establishing a type of neighborhood watch program, having better prosecution of petty crimes, and funding public art projects along with promoting public safety.
DULUTH, MN
