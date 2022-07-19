Want to Start Selling Your Products on TikTok? Use These 3 Top Methods.

TikTok has become a household name in every corner of the world. The app boasts a billion monthly active users, with people from all walks of life using it to share creative content. If you're a business owner, you may be wondering how you can sell on TikTok. After all, with so many people using the app, it represents a huge potential market. And because there's relatively less competition on TikTok compared to other platforms like Instagram, it's easier for creators to grow their following quickly.

Not only that, but TikTok users are generally more open to engaging with brands and buying products than users on other platforms. So, if you're thinking of selling on TikTok, here are some top tips to get started:

1. Create authentic, real content

The first tip is to create content that is authentic and real. This is especially important on TikTok, where users are used to seeing videos that are more casual and down-to-earth than those on Instagram.

You don't need to worry about having great lighting or sound for your videos. Just focus on creating great, valuable content that your target audience will appreciate. Browsing through TikTok, you'll see that many of the most popular videos are ones where people are just being themselves and having fun.

Businesses can replicate this by creating videos that show the human side of their brand. For example, you could create a series of videos featuring your employees talking about what they do or why they love working for your company.

To really stand out on TikTok, try to create content that is unexpected and different from what people are used to seeing from businesses. This could be something as simple as filming a product demonstration in an unusual location or doing a parody of a popular TikTok trend.

The best thing about TikTok is that there are no real restrictions on your artistic liberties. So, be creative, and have fun with it!

2. Join or create challenges

Another great way to sell on TikTok is to join or create challenges. This is a great way to get your product in front of a wider audience and generate some extra sales.

One example of a successful challenge is the Chipotle "Guac Dance" challenge, which led to Chipotle's biggest guacamole sales day ever. To take part in the challenge, users had to film themselves doing dance moves with the hashtag #GuacDance.

Dancing and entertainment challenges are particularly popular on TikTok, but you could also create a challenge around using your product. For example, you could ask people to film themselves using your product in a creative way or sharing a testimonial about why they love it.

With that said, Chipotle's campaign was so popular, because it was fun and didn't feel like an advertisement. So, make sure that whatever challenge you create is something that your target audience will actually want to take part in.

3. Sell through your bio

The final tip is to sell through your TikTok bio. You can do this by linking to your Instagram, YouTube and one other URL where people can buy your products.

Several platforms, like Linktree, make it easy to add links to your TikTok bio, by offering content platforms which let you create an interactive list of links that you can share in your bio. With other tools, such as Linklist, you can also connect your payment accounts (e.g., PayPal or Stripe) so that people can buy your products directly from your bio.

This tip should be applied in sync with the previous two — focus on creating great content and taking part in challenges to get people to your bio in the first place. Then, make it easy for them to buy your products with a no-code platform. If you're not creating content or challenges that get people to your bio, you're missing out on potential customers.

So, there you have it! These are just a few tips to help you get started with selling on TikTok. Since January 2018, the platform has experienced an 800% increase in its global monthly users, and with over a billion monthly users, that means 20% of people who use the internet, TikTok represents a huge opportunity for businesses of all sizes. If you want to reach them, you need to embrace the creative and unhinged nature of TikTok and its users. Being a somewhat new social media platform, there is relatively low competition with great potential to grow as a creator. So, what are you waiting for? Start creating content, and see what happens!