92 Hemlock

 3 days ago

BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM NOW AVAILABLE - VERY SPACIOUS!. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES -INCLUDING FRIDGE, OVEN,...

30 Crosby Street

Two Bedroom Apartment in Elevator Bldg - 2 Full Baths - NON-SMOKING building. Two bedroom ranch apartment in modern, secure elevator building with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Kitchens feature full size appliances, with dishwasher and microwave. FITNESS CENTER and RESIDENT LOUNGE on site, NO monthly amenity fees. Laundry facilities on every floor. Air conditioned. Limited short term leases available with surcharge. NON-SMOKING building. Pics are typical.
103 S Cliff St 2nd

Specious 2 Beds near downtown, rent is $1550 - Property Id: 941852. (203) 936-7076 -Spacious 2 Beds near downtown Monthly Rent is $1550 All insulated glass windows. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Oversized cabinets-ceramic, tile flooring, bedrooms are very large and Hardwood floor, gas stove and ref, several closet and storage. Separate utilities, Gas heat, Private entrance, off street parking for 1 car, very close to Library (2minutes walk), and Train station (5min walk to train). Close to parks, markets, restaurants, and main routes. The apartment has hardwood floors, living room, bedroom, eat-in kitchen and off-street parking. Coin operated Dry and washer in Basement. - Min Credit 600! - Background and credit check required via online application. - Proof of income and 2 Reference required - No pets allowed - No smoking Amenities: Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Microwave. Lease lengths: Monthly. To Move in: one month runt $1550 and security Deposit $2325, Total move in will be $3875 Utilities: Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included.
3 Bedford Ave

The IVE at Bedford - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems with Nest ™ wifi thermostats and LED lighting put more money in your pocket. Most apartments have a Washer/Dryer in the unit, which means you never have to carry your laundry to a laundromat. Located steps from Norwalk Hospital it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and a quick drive to get to Historic South Norwalk and the train station!
256 Bradley Street

Beautiful Modern 4 Bedroom in East Rock - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom apartment!. Open floor plan surrounded by windows with gleaming hardwood floors. Completely renovated kitchen with new appliances, custom built cabinets and granite counter tops. Off-street parking, common area laundry, 24 hr emergency maintenance, water and sewer removal included....
L.L. Bean’s 13-foot Bootmobile is making ‘guerrilla-style’ stops in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven

STAMFORD — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a... 13-foot-tall duck boot driving up the Eastern Seaboard?. For its 10th anniversary celebration, the L.L. Bean Bootmobile is making three impromptu stops in Connecticut today on its 10-day road trip to the company’s flagship location. Along the way — in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven — the Boot and its driver, Molly Swindall, will throw impromptu parties full of L.L. Bean gifts.
739 whitney ave #2

Remodeled 2 (large) bedrooms 2 bath apartment on the entire 2nd floor of the house in the highly coveted East Rock area of New Haven. Newly remodeled, painting in progress, and will be ready for August 1st move-in. This bright and sunny apartment is on the Yale as well as city bus line. Great location for students as well as families.
Towns in central CT cleaning up storm damage

(WFSB) – Towns in central Connecticut are cleaning up storm damage Thursday. Storms ripped through the state in the afternoon. A large tree fell across a rail trail near East Summer Street in Southington. The tree fell on wires. Police taped off the area. The Southington Fire Department said...
Bridgeport News: Employees Feeling Ill

2022-07-20@12:19pm–#Bridgeport CT– First responders were called to Walgreens at 1000 Park Avenue for several employees feeling ill. Firefighters metered for gas and found nothing. No employee was treated nor transported to the hospital. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
Real Estate
Connecticut Gas Station Shuts Down Pumps After Drivers Fill Up With Water

For 23-year-old Selena Pineda, the start of her week came as a shock. Not once, but twice. First, when she found herself stuck on the highway for three hours, and later, when she got a call about her gas tank. It wasn't until she got a voicemail from the dealership, saying that her tank was filled with water.
Van Gogh Immersive Experience Coming to Connecticut

Art lovers will have the opportunity to experience Vincent Van Gogh's paintings in a new way in Hartford this summer and fall. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to the Connecticut Convention Center from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2. The exhibition, a mix of still and moving art,...
Stratford sewer rates rise for first time since 2015

STRATFORD — With the new fiscal year comes a new round of sewer use bills. And this year, for the first time in seven years, town residents and business owners will see an increase on their annual bill. The Water Pollution Control Authority has voted to raise annual household...
Adult Ed Eyed For Vacant Bassett Building

After nearly a decade of vacancy, the former state social-services building on Bassett Street might soon take on new life — not as an employee-owned laundry, but as an adult education center. Officials brought the idea to a community meeting held Wednesday evening in the Lincoln-Bassett School cafeteria. Three...
A Rather Unusual Graveyard Sits at a Connecticut Hospital

The odd, the unusual, the unexplained. All of it is intriguing and cool stuff to me and I found a place in Middletown, Connecticut that fits all of those things and more. There is nothing quite like a cemetery and Connecticut is full of incredible, creepy, extremely old, and historic cemeteries. The Connecticut Valley Hospital Cemetery is one of them and a big thank you to "Mobile Instinct 2" on YouTube for the heads up about it. This guy travels around the world looking for oddities, abandoned places, movie locations, and scenic views. Wow, what a cool freaking job.
