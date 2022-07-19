92 Hemlock

Specious 2 Beds near downtown, rent is $1550 - Property Id: 941852. (203) 936-7076 -Spacious 2 Beds near downtown Monthly Rent is $1550 All insulated glass windows. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Oversized cabinets-ceramic, tile flooring, bedrooms are very large and Hardwood floor, gas stove and ref, several closet and storage. Separate utilities, Gas heat, Private entrance, off street parking for 1 car, very close to Library (2minutes walk), and Train station (5min walk to train). Close to parks, markets, restaurants, and main routes. The apartment has hardwood floors, living room, bedroom, eat-in kitchen and off-street parking. Coin operated Dry and washer in Basement. - Min Credit 600! - Background and credit check required via online application. - Proof of income and 2 Reference required - No pets allowed - No smoking Amenities: Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Microwave. Lease lengths: Monthly. To Move in: one month runt $1550 and security Deposit $2325, Total move in will be $3875 Utilities: Water Included, Trash Pick-up Included.
