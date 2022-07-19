ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

103 S Cliff St 2nd

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecious 2 Beds near downtown, rent is $1550 - Property Id: 941852. (203) 936-7076 -Spacious 2 Beds near downtown Monthly Rent is $1550 All insulated glass windows. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Oversized cabinets-ceramic, tile flooring, bedrooms are very large and...

WTNH

Six displaced in Hamden Plaza Terrace kitchen fire

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six people were displaced after a structure fire at Plaza Terrace in Hamden on Tuesday, fire officials said. The Hamden Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 21 Plaza Terrace just after 8 a.m. and reported smoke coming from a second floor apartment. Firefighters made entry and knocked down a kitchen fire in the unit. While the fire was contained, officials said the unit experienced heavy smoke damage and three other units had moderate water damage from the fire suppression.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Official: Unattended stove started Hamden apartment fire

A Tuesday morning fire in a Hamden apartment at 21 Plaza Terrace displaced six residents and appears to have started at an unattended stove, according to Fire Marshal Brian Dolan. “The tenant said he was cooking breakfast and walked away for a couple minutes,” said Dolan. “When he had come...
New Haven Independent

Adult Ed Eyed For Vacant Bassett Building

After nearly a decade of vacancy, the former state social-services building on Bassett Street might soon take on new life — not as an employee-owned laundry, but as an adult education center. Officials brought the idea to a community meeting held Wednesday evening in the Lincoln-Bassett School cafeteria. Three...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Officials: Fire ignites at former New Haven school

NEW HAVEN — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze at the former Strong School on Wednesday, officials said. The fire occurred around 1 p.m., officials said on Twitter. The building was vacant, but was being used by the Board of Education for storage, Assistant Chief Justin McCarthy said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Towns in central CT cleaning up storm damage

(WFSB) – Towns in central Connecticut are cleaning up storm damage Thursday. Storms ripped through the state in the afternoon. A large tree fell across a rail trail near East Summer Street in Southington. The tree fell on wires. Police taped off the area. The Southington Fire Department said...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford sewer rates rise for first time since 2015

STRATFORD — With the new fiscal year comes a new round of sewer use bills. And this year, for the first time in seven years, town residents and business owners will see an increase on their annual bill. The Water Pollution Control Authority has voted to raise annual household...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

L.L. Bean’s 13-foot Bootmobile is making ‘guerrilla-style’ stops in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven

STAMFORD — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a... 13-foot-tall duck boot driving up the Eastern Seaboard?. For its 10th anniversary celebration, the L.L. Bean Bootmobile is making three impromptu stops in Connecticut today on its 10-day road trip to the company’s flagship location. Along the way — in Stamford, Bridgeport and New Haven — the Boot and its driver, Molly Swindall, will throw impromptu parties full of L.L. Bean gifts.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven reconnects park, beach over Cove River

WEST HAVEN — The city made a connection Tuesday night, officially opening the 88-foot prefabricated aluminum pedestrian bridge connecting Bradley Point Park to Sea Bluff Beach over the Cove River. It’s the first time pedestrians can make the trip in over 20 years, replacing an old concrete footbridge built...
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Dinner for a Dollar food truck makes way around Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 25-Year-old converted postal truck is being put to good use by parishioners and volunteers from Grace & St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Hamden. The idea has become a sort of mission in motion called the “Dinner for a Dollar Food Truck”. Volunteers...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Van Gogh Immersive Experience Coming to Connecticut

Art lovers will have the opportunity to experience Vincent Van Gogh's paintings in a new way in Hartford this summer and fall. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to the Connecticut Convention Center from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2. The exhibition, a mix of still and moving art,...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Firefighters battled fire at Oxford Dollar General

OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters battled a fire at a Dollar General store on Monday afternoon. The Oxford Center Volunteer Fire Company said crews were battling the fire at the store on Oxford Road. Upon arrival, fire crews said they saw smoke coming out of the front doors and went in to attack the blaze. […]
OXFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Blood (Pressure) Talk Comes To Barber’s Chair

Cardiologists and healthcare workers sat in line at Dexter’s — not to get their hair cut, but to work their way into the barbershop talk of the day by speaking truth to a ​“silent killer.”. That not just quiet — but ​“silent” — assassin is high blood pressure....
NEW HAVEN, CT

