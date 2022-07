It's been a while since we heard this, but guys...the new Predator movie might be good! According to the first reactions coming out of Comic Con International in San Diego, Prey -- set to debut later this summer on Hulu -- is one of the best installments in the franchise's history. The series, a prequel to Predator, takes place hundreds of years in the past and pits the alien threat against Indigenous Americans from the Comanche and Blackfeet nations. As you might expect, things are going to be a lot more analog and gritty than the more recent, polished movies like The Predator and the Alien vs. Predator movies. It's been a while since the franchise had a bona fide hit, and there is hope that Prey will be the kind of high-concept revival that franchises like Halloween and Scream have enjoyed.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO