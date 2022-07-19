ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

RS Recommends: You Don’t Need to Hire A Recruiting Firm to Find Talent with These Top Websites

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Just as the process of applying for jobs has gone mostly remote since the pandemic, you might be surprised to find that recruiting has also seen a major shift over the past few years. According to this SHRM report, both recruiters and candidates have made the switch to video platforms for interviewing, forgoing the usual onsite company tours, and conducting most of the hiring process from home.

So what does that mean for you and your business if you’re in the middle of hiring? Well, with the best recruiting platforms online, there’s never been an easier way to handle the recruiting process yourself. Hiring recruiting firms and contractors can have its perks, but if you want a more hands-on way to find the best candidates, top recruiting sites will give you all the resources you need to reach workers who have recently lost their jobs, or are looking to switch careers.

With a plethora of hiring websites, software, and personalized services all claiming to help you find the best talent fast, it can be hard to tell where you should start. There are two ways to go here — you could try out an Applicant Tracking System (or ATS), which is a product that automates most of the recruiting work, and often includes an element of HR services. That being said, they can get pretty pricey, pretty fast, especially if you have a small business, or only need to fill a few roles.

That’s why we recommend signing up for one of the top job sites and registering as an employer, since many have tools and features that let you have just as much control over the hiring process, for a lower price. If you’re looking to start recruiting online, sites like ZipRecruiter can distribute your job listing to hundreds of other job boards, and also help match you with qualified resumes.

Here’s our guide to the best recruiting platforms online, so you can find the one that works best for your hiring needs.

1. ZipRecruiter

BEST OVERALL

ZipRecruiter is one of the best recruiting platforms for employers thanks to their powerful matching algorithm and AI technology to create instant matches between your listings and the right candidates. Using information about a job seeker’s skills (such as education, skills, and experience), it can connect all kinds of businesses with millions of potential employees currently on the web through their browser site, mobile app, and email program.

You can either send pre-written or personal messages to your favorite candidates with ZipRecruiter ‘s “Invite to Apply” tool. “Invite to Apply” finds local candidates for open roles even before they apply, showing employers detailed information about the candidate, including experience, education, veteran status, certifications, and a rating indicating how strong a match they are for the role.

There’s two plans available, a Standard and Premium job listing plan. While they don’t list their official pricing online, the Standard plan is for more budget-friendly hiring, and will give you distribution to 100+ job sites, unlimited candidate applications, and one reusable job slot (but you can always try this #1 rated hiring site free with ZipRecruiter’s free trial plan .)

ZipRecruiter for Employers: Start Hiring Online Now

2. Glassdoor

BEST FOR BRAND-BUILDING

Glassdoor is the best for helping recruiters manage their company’s reputation, with analytical tools to determine who your target market is, candidate demographics, and how potential candidates are engaging with your job listings. You can use all this information to your advantage to tailor your brand’s profile and your job listings with specific keywords, and even use social media to your advantage.

The platform has several plans, but the Standard and Select plans include insights about where the followers of your company are located, keyword analysis of reviews, and comparisons to your competitors. Use the site’s add-on targeted advertising option to display your job postings for top talent, with the right kind of messaging (i.e. mentioning the job is hiring in a specific location). We recommend combining your Indeed usage with Glassdoor , since the two partner together for listing Indeed job posts on Glassdoor for free.

Glassdoor for Employers: Start Hiring Online Now

3. Indeed

BEST FEATURES

It’s not surprise that the most popular job posting site in the world would also be one of the easier sites for employers to recruit new employees on a budget. While Indeed started out as an job listing aggregator, they now offer more tools for businesses to directly create job postings and track hiring campaigns.

One of the most enticing pros to using Indeed is that they offer a huge resume database, and you can reach over 180 million unique visitors per month by combining sponsored listings with the Indeed Hiring Platform. With the Hiring Platform, you’ll get access to tutorials on how to design a hiring campaign, and a dashboard with thorough information on your applicants and current listings. For a few extra dollars, you can also add on in-depth analytics and resume-searching tools, some of which integrate with existing ATS products.

Indeed for Employers: Start Hiring Online Now

4. WayUp

MOST DIVERSE SOURCING

WayUp is a great place to start if you’re looking to hire diverse candidates, as their database of six million primarily focuses on workers early on in their careers, and underrepresented minorities (which make up 71% of the platform).

By using their online recruiting platform, you’ll be provided with advanced tools to hire the best possible candidates, including unbiased digital screenings of potential employees, automated concierge sourcing, diversity and inclusion analytics, and unlimited jobs with integration into the most widely used ATS software. When you sign up for WayUp, you get access to the basic platform, but you can add on a la carte tools such as branded content, virtual events, and advanced analytics.

WayUp for Employers: Start Hiring Online Now

5. Monster

BEST FOR NICHE HIRING

Monster is one of the simplest recruiting platforms to use, and takes all the guesswork out of hiring for niche candidate pools thanks to their straightforward set of tools and features. If you’re looking for candidates of a very specific background, or just need an affordable hiring solution, this is the job board for you.

Monster allows you to add your company’s branding to adverts, customize your profile, and automate follow-up messages for interested candidates. If you’re new to recruiting, Monster also has an unparalleled set of pre-written job descriptions, so you’ll be able to craft a professional campaign even if you’re not an expert.

While you won’t find a powerful AI matching algorithm here, Monster does rank candidates, so you know pretty fast who’s most likely qualified for your open position. There are also manual filtering options on your end, so you can search the platform’s database for candidates with specific experience. They have Starter (hiring for one-off positions), Standard, and Premium packages to fit the needs of any campaign, whether you’re a small business, or an enterprise-level company.

Monster for Employers: Start Hiring Online Now

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Rolling Loud: Kid Cudi Walks Offstage as Kanye Appears With Lil Durk

Click here to read the full article. Rolling Loud got off to a rocky start Friday in Miami as headliner Kid Cudi left the stage mid-set after being bombarded by items thrown by audience members, while Kanye West made a brief appearance during Lil Durk’s performance despite dropping off the lineup less than a week earlier. Footage posted to social media initially showed Cudi being hit in the face with what appears to be a water bottle while performing. The “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper is later shown threatening the audience with cutting his set short due to the behavior. “I will...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

‘Total Hoes and Thots’: Ex-Trump Aide Rails Against Jan. 6 Committee in Unhinged Rant

Click here to read the full article. Days after meeting with the Jan. 6 House committee, a former Trump administration aide published a bizarre, sexist and homophobic tirade on Telegram where he attacks the ongoing investigation and the committee’s star witnesses, calling the operation “anti-white.” In the rambling 27-minute recording, Garrett Ziegler, who served as an aide to ex-trade adviser Peter Navarro, accuses the politicians leading the Jan. 6 investigation of being “Bolsheviks” who “hate the American founders and most white people.” (The committee, it’s worth noting, is headed up by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who is Black.) “This is a...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Boards#Recruiting#Software#Shrm
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga’s Longtime Choreographer Accused of Toxic Behavior by 10 Former Dancers

As Lady Gaga kicked off her twice-delayed The Chromatica Ball tour this week, trouble brewed from the stage wings. Days before the start of the 18-city world tour — Gaga’s first since 2017’s Joanne — five of her longtime backup dancers took to social media one after the other to share that they wouldn’t be returning. The dancers accused head choreographer Richard “Richy” Jackson of what they labeled abusive behavior, claiming he had created an “unsafe” and “unhealthy” workplace.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

What Does Harry Styles Smell Like? Lizzo Did the Sniffing

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo probably knows that most of us will likely never get a whiff of Harry Styles’ scent — though we’ll keep dreaming — so she did us a favor and revealed his signature scent. In an ask-me-anything segment with Elle UK, the “About Damn Time” singer shared some very specific details about her British bestie. “Harry smells very good; he smells like soap!” she told the outlet with a laugh. “Whatever soap he uses, it smells like that. Like, it’s not a cologne or a deodorant thing, it’s very, like, whatever soap he showers...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
Rolling Stone

Watch: Josh Hawley Frantically Fled From the Jan. 6 Riot He Helped Stoke

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee released footage on Thursday of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) fleeing from violent protesters during the Jan. 6 riot inside the Capitol. Hawley, one of the Republican senators who led the effort to vote against certifying the election results, famously raised a fist in solidarity with the mob as it stormed the building. Here's Josh Hawley sprinting away from the mob he saluted when he had a police barricade to protect him. pic.twitter.com/uEJXdYmsjv — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 22, 2022 In the video played Thursday, Hawley can be seen sprinting down a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The Viral ‘Pink Sauce’ on TikTok Is a Disgusting Sign of Our Times

On an average day, it’s hard not to scroll through your TikTok For You page and be met with a barrage of stomach-churning food trends. A few months ago, the public was captivated by “Spokane-style pizza,” a (completely made-up) concoction of mozzarella cheese, strawberries, and canned salmon; just last month, health-conscious TikTokers were trying “healthy Coke,” a trend that involved dousing seltzer with balsamic vinegar to purportedly try to mimic the iconic beverage (spoiler: it doesn’t work). And let’s not even discuss the people who make milkshakes in toilets for clout.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘Mike’: Step Into the Ring With Mike Tyson in New Trailer for Hulu Series

Step into the ring with Mike Tyson in the first trailer for Mike, Hulu’s eight-part limited series about the legendary and troubled boxer. Trevante Rhodes stars as “Iron Mike” in the limited series, which details Tyson’s life from childhood to the present, touching on his rise to world champion and cultural icon, his rape conviction and prison sentence, and the infamous bite.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Pat Benatar Explains Why She Can’t Sing ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ Live Anymore

Pat Benatar has pointedly dropped one of her biggest songs, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” from her tour setlist out of respect for the victims of mass shootings. In an interview with USA Today, Benatar noted that she and her band have what’s referred to as the “holy 14” — “songs that if we don’t play them, you’ll give us [a hard time].” Of course, 1980’s power pop smash “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” is typically part of that “holy 14,” but not on her current North American tour.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Rolling Stone

Ricky Martin’s Nephew Asks to Dismiss Court Case as Restraining Order Is Withdrawn

A restraining order against Ricky Martin that accused the singer of allegedly having a sexual relationship with and then harassing his own nephew has been withdrawn. A hearing over the matter took place Thursday at a Puerto Rican court, with Martin appearing virtually to face the allegations made by his 21-year-old nephew earlier this month. However, the case was dismissed after the nephew opted to voluntarily withdraw the restraining order.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish Achieves ‘Dance Cam’ Glory by Dancing to Her Own Song at Dodgers Game

Billie Eilish popped up at a Los Angeles Dodgers game Thursday, July 21, and scored a spot on the all-coveted inter-innings “dance cam,” dancing to one of her own songs. A clip from the broadcast, circulated via ESPN, showed Eilish happily grooving to her 2019 hit, “Bad Guy,” with one of the announcers quipping, “How cool is it to dance to your own tune at Dodgers Stadium?” Props to the announcer for correctly spotting Eilish’s brother/collaborator Finneas, who did not follow the rules of the dance cam and remained seated, but did look rather amused by the whole situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

‘Elvis’ Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh Dead at 44

Shonka Dukureh, a singer and actress who recently portrayed blues legend Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, has died at age 44. The Charlotte, North Carolina native was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday, July 21, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The police department confirmed on Twitter that “no foul play is evident,” adding that the actress shared her home with her two young children. A cause of death has not yet been identified.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy