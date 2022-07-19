ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-Prime Day Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now — Starting at Just $11

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Missed out on Prime Day or worried you may have left an essential item behind? There's no need to stress! Though there may not be as many deals happening right now, Amazon is always rolling out major savings on a ton of stock.

From fashion, to beauty and even furniture, there are so many savings to discover at the moment. You'll find prices that may rival Prime Day, and we've selected the top products from your favorite categories to shop below!

Clothing & Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StEb8_0glDUVpA00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers call this elegant-yet-casual jumpsuit a total "keeper," and it comes in a slew of gorgeous hues!

See it!

Get the ANRABESS Women's One Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit (originally $53) on sale for $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More clothing & shoes deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the clothing & shoes deals happening at Amazon here !

Luxury Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6WMh_0glDUVpA00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This gorgeous eyeshadow palette has all of the colors you need to create both natural and more dramatic looks!

See it!

Get the HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga GLAM ROOM PALETTE NO. 1 (originally $35) on sale for $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More luxury beauty deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the luxury beauty deals happening at Amazon here !

Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Befik_0glDUVpA00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: A rug that's as luxe as this one on sale for such an affordable price point? Color Us shocked — we're sold!

See it!

Get the Artistic Weavers Janine Vintage Medallion Area Rug (originally $180) on sale for $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More home deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the home deals happening at Amazon here !

Handbags, Sunglasses & Wallets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5q3K_0glDUVpA00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Throw it back to the '90s by rocking this absolutely adorable (and seriously popular) shoulder bag!

See it!

Get the JW PEI Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag (originally $39) on sale for $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More handbag, sunglass & wallet deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the fashion happening at Amazon here !

Furniture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bDZ9_0glDUVpA00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This sturdy wooden TV stand can support flat screens up to 65 inches, and it offers plenty of open storage space underneath for electronics, other media equipment or decor!

See it!

Get the Walker Edison Wren Classic 4 Cubby TV Stand (originally $249) on sale for $129 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More furniture deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the furniture deals happening at Amazon here !

Kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhGrA_0glDUVpA00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Your life will completely transform when you have this all-in-one cooker in your kitchen! It helps to make home-cooked meals so easy, and this particular model also comes with a broiling rack as an added bonus.

See it!

Get the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer (originally $130) on sale for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More kitchen deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the kitchen deals happening at Amazon here !

Patio, Lawn & Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3ia1_0glDUVpA00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: The deal on this high-end chair is incredible, and you can use it for both indoor and outdoor decor!

See it!

Get the Christopher Knight Home Cutter Teardrop Wicker Lounge Chair (originally $620) on sale for $296 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More patio, lawn & garden deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the patio, lawn & garden deals happening at Amazon here !

Sports & Outdoors

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This bench was designed to help you get a full-body workout while targeting every important muscle group, whether you lift weights or not!

See it!

Get the FINER FORM Multi-Functional Weight Bench (originally $180) on sale for $153 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More sports & outdoors deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the sports & outdoors deals happening at Amazon here !

Pets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337FA6_0glDUVpA00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: This all-in-one set targets a wide range of grooming needs for your cat or dog, plus a vacuum to clean everything up once you're finished freshening up your pet!

See it!

Get the neabot P1 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum (originally $180) on sale for $130 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More pet deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the pet deals happening at Amazon here !

Amazon Clothing Brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0w8k_0glDUVpA00
Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: Once sweater weather arrives, the first piece we'll be wearing is this adorable knit dress!

See it!

Get the Daily Ritual Women's Supersoft Terry V-Neck Dress (originally $30) on sale for $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

More Amazon Clothing Brand deals we're shopping:

Check out all of the Amazon Clothing Brand deals happening at Amazon here !

Person
Nanette Lepore
Person
Marley
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
