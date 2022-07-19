10 Questions with ... Larry Mac

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has an extensive collection of rock memorabilia and now, he’s bringing those incredible artifacts to Chicago. Irsay’s goal is to showcase his iconic collection of rock music, American history, and pop culture artifacts in a museum– and you can go see them in person. On August 2nd, his extensive collection of culturally significant artifacts will be on display at the Navy Pier. The event will feature iconic items like guitars owned by Bob Dylan and Janis Joplin, members of The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead, Sir Elton John, Johnny Cash, Les Paul, Jimi Hendrix, and Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, along with so many other incredible artifacts from impactful musicians.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO