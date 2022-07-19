ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

10 Questions with ... Larry Mac

allaccess.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a kid, I used to make radio stations on a small reel to reel, and always loved music. Then, when Curtiss Johnson hired me at KUPD, I realized it could be more than just a fun weekend gig to help me get through college. 1. What...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
The Independent

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Speaks Out After ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Reaches No. 1 on Billboard Chart

Lisa Marie Presley celebrated the soundtrack of the Elvis Presley movie. The album, on Wednesday, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. On Wednesday night, Elvis’ only child posted the Billboard news. And she wrote: “The soundtrack for the Elvis movie is #1! It’s full of epic songs with epic and incredible artists that I am a huge fan of. Congrats to all of you and to Dave Cobb for producing it. Much Love~LMP”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Lotus#Klpx#Ac#Sports Talk 1490am 104#Espntucson
American Songwriter

It’s Been 5 Years Without Chester Bennington— Here Are 5 of His Best Songs

It’s been five years without Chester Bennington. While the pang of his death still rings in the hearts of family and fans, there is much to be celebrated from Bennington’s life. The Phoenix-hailing artist is best known for his role as the lead singer for the rock band Linkin Park. Bennington also fronted the rock supergroup Dead by Sunrise and Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015. Overall, through his many roles, Bennington delivered rock and metal music to the masses.
MUSIC
Secret Chicago

World-Renowned Rock Relics Including Kurt Cobain and Janis Joplin’s Guitars To Go On Display At Navy Pier

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has an extensive collection of rock memorabilia and now, he’s bringing those incredible artifacts to Chicago. Irsay’s goal is to showcase his iconic collection of rock music, American history, and pop culture artifacts in a museum– and you can go see them in person. On August 2nd, his extensive collection of culturally significant artifacts will be on display at the Navy Pier. The event will feature iconic items like guitars owned by Bob Dylan and Janis Joplin, members of The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead, Sir Elton John, Johnny Cash, Les Paul, Jimi Hendrix, and Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour, along with so many other incredible artifacts from impactful musicians.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tesla

Comments / 0

Community Policy