SEMINFINAL #1: STIKS ACADEMY BLACK 16U vs CHICAGO WHITE SOX ACE. After winning four games in a row at the 16U PBR at the Rock Summer Championships, STIKS Academy Black and Chicago White Sox ACE faced off for a championship game bid. RHP Landon Hagenow (Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 2024) was the starter for STIKS Academy Black, and RHP Torii Chaney (Simeon, IL, 2024) matched up against him.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO