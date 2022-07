“She was a beautiful soul, inside and out... She didn’t deserve this.”. Last weekend, the family of 23-year-old Harvard resident Mary Anderson reported her missing. Anderson’s body was found early Tuesday morning in Brattleboro, Vt. Her ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, was being sought by police for questioning. Law enforcement found Davis in Vermont on Tuesday evening. He was fatally shot in an exchange with police.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO