Peter Suder was a star from Day 1 at Carmel High School, as he was a starting player as a freshman and was a leader for the Greyhounds over the next four years. Now, Suder is starting over again in college. He committed to Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. this past April, and has been participating with the team in summer workouts. He spoke to the Reporter earlier this week, and is already adapting well to college basketball, in addition to enjoying his new teammates and coaches.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO