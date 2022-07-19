ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Bidens welcome Ukraine's first lady to White House, Zelenskiy expects major results

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23iSQi_0glDNyuE00

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, with flowers in hand, and first lady Jill Biden welcomed Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, to the White House on Tuesday for a visit ahead of her address to Congress on Wednesday.

Zelenska, the wife of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, embraced Jill Biden and received the flowers from the president, who met her vehicle outside.

Afterwards, the two women and delegations from both countries sat down for a meeting in the White House Blue Room.

Jill Biden had made a surprise visit to Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24, in May, visiting her counterpart and a school that was sheltering displaced Ukrainians.

Zelenskiy later said he expected "significant results" from his wife's meetings in Washington.

Her tasks include increasing U.S. support for Ukraine, obtaining additional support to "protect people from Russian terror" and boosting humanitarian assistance, he said in a late-night video address.

He said the address to Congress would be important, adding "I strongly believe it will be heard by those people responsible for making decisions in the United States".

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" to ensure its own security. Zelenskiy has led his country in standing up to Moscow.

"When I came back, one of the things that I said was, you cannot go into a war zone and come back and not feel the sorrow and the pain of the people," Jill Biden said at the beginning of their meeting.

She said she had spoken to her team about helping address mental health issues for mothers and children who have suffered atrocities.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Outgunned Ukraine troops face brutal fight to regain south

In a devastated village near Ukraine's southern front line, the thud of incoming Russian artillery is a constant reminder of the hard battle ahead for Kyiv's troops in a planned major counter-offensive. He insisted that either way, Ukraine's forces were prepared for any battle that lay ahead. 
MILITARY
Reuters

Factbox-Signs of a Tunisian economy in trouble

TUNIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Public finances are under strain and prices are soaring in Tunisia, presenting big economic challenges to President Kais Saied as he plans to overhaul the political system in a constitutional referendum on Monday.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Olena Zelenska
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine pressed ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. read more.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russia and Iran's friendship shows their weakness, not strength

July 22 (UPI) -- Facing economic and military difficulties in his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin popped up this week in Iran's capital, Tehran. His plan was to show the world that, despite sanctions on Moscow and international aid for Ukraine's resistance, he was not isolated. Putin got...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#The White House Blue Room#Ukrainians#Russian#Peopl
Reuters

Trump ex-adviser Bannon convicted of contempt of U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a key associate of former President Donald Trump and an influential figure on the American right, was convicted on Friday of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee probing last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, a verdict the panel called a "victory for the rule of law."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

505K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy