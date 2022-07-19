ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets finally sign RB Breece Hall on day rookies report to camp

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
On the same day that New York Jets rookies are reporting to training camp, the team got its last draft pick under contract. According to Rich Cimini, the Jets have signed second-round rookie Breece Hall to a four-year contract.

It’s worth $9 million and comes with a $3.7 million signing bonus. Now that Hall is under contract, he’ll be eligible to participate in practice and all team activities. Hall was the final rookie who was unsigned from the Jets’ draft class.

Cimini reported that the Jets guaranteed all of Hall’s third-year salary, which is the reason this contract took so long to get done.

Hall had a productive career at Iowa State, gaining 3,941 yards on the ground and scoring a total of 50 rushing touchdowns in three years. He also caught 82 passes for 734 yards and scored another six touchdowns.

In total, he gained 4,675 yards from scrimmage and scored 56 touchdowns in only three seasons, finishing sixth in the Heisman voting in 2020 and 10th in 2021.

