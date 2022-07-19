When is Jordan Peele's Nope Coming to Netflix?

Jordan Peele, the filmmaker behind critically-acclaimed movies Get Out and Us, is back with another film with a gripping plot and a well-ensemble cast. If you're wondering what Nope is about, it's a sci-fi horror film about: "Caretakers at a California horse ranch encounter a mysterious force that affects human and...
Cast: Nicolas Cage Jon Voight Harvey Keitel Ed Harris Diane Kruger. Benjamin Franklin Gates and Dr. Abigail Chase re-team with Riley Poole and, now armed with a stack of long-lost pages from John Wilkes Booth's diary, Ben must follow a clue left there to prove his ancestor's innocence in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.
Cast: Tessa Thompson Tyler James Williams Marque Richardson Kyle Gallner Teyonah Parris. Four black students attend an Ivy League college where a riot breaks out over an “African-American” themed party thrown by white students. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, the film explores racial identity in 'post-racial' America while weaving a story about forging one's unique path in the world.
Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
Recently, rumors started to surface online that Henry Cavill will show up at the Warner Bros. panel in this year's San Diego Comic-Con and possibly announce his return as Superman in the DCEU. A lot of fans have expressed their excitement about the possibility and hope that it will end up being true. However, it looks like you might have to put your hopes down as it seems that he might not actually appear at all.
Dwayne Johnson went a few steps beyond merely teasing his long-awaited “Black Adam” movie at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. Ever the showman, Johnson brought a new traile r for the DC Comics superhero film and some flashy technology, lighting up the biggest room at the annual fan convention all while in costume. But he had another big reveal too: Johnson told the 6,000-some people in the audience that they could see “Black Adam” in IMAX for free with the help of the ticketing service Fandango. The character Black Adam has the powers of the ancient gods and has been entombed for some 5,000 years before being released into the modern world. In the trailer he says his powers are “a curse, not a gift.” Set for an Oct. 21 theatrical release, “Black Adam” reunites Johnson with his “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra. It also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, all of whom joined Johnson and Collet-Serra for the panel.
We're now just a day away before Marvel Studios' much-awaited Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con where they are expected to show sneak peeks of their upcoming projects and make some major announcements about the future of the franchise. So far, none of us exactly know what kind of information they are going to reveal in the presentation, but a lot of fans are hopeful that they'll drop a hint on what the next Avengers film will be.
We all know for a fact how passionate and dedicated the Star Wars fandom is and they are known for being some of the most vocal and opinionated fanbases in the geek community. However, it can't be denied that the most hardcore followers of the franchise have this tendency to be toxic and we've proven that over the last couple of years.
Jessica Alba is catching fire for a statement she made regarding Marvel movies' lack of diverse characters. According to the actress, who played Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman in Fox's Fantastic Four franchise, Marvel movies are "still quite white". While Alba did clarify that the problem is with Hollywood in...
Just when we thought Natalie Portman's return as Jane Foster or Lady Thor and Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher were already enough to hype up Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. In a jaw-dropping post-credits scene, Zeus (Russell Crowe) was spotted monologuing while recovering after Thor pierced a hole in his chest. Later on, it was revealed that the God of Lightning was speaking to his Olympian son Hercules, who vowed to avenge his father.
Brad Pitt has been locked in a messy court battle ever since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars, who had quite the journey from co-stars, to parents, to spouses and, eventually, to exes, were reportedly not always at odds. In 2017,...
Cast: Roger Carel Pierre Tornade Henri Labussière Michel Tugot-Doris Robert Party. When marauding Romans capture - and catapult - their pal Getafix into lands unknown, the shrewd and cunning Asterix and his able sidekick Obelix spring into action! But their journey leads them to a strange and dangerous new world, where they must face a tribe of Indians, a stampeding herd of buffalo and a medicine man with designs on their magic potion!
I think we can all agree that the House of Mouse's own streaming service Disney+ proved to be a true game-changer and while it's still far behind Netflix in terms of subscriber count, the platform is slowly gaining a massive following worldwide and it won't be long until it reaches Netflix's level.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe's constantly growing franchise offers an opportunity for renowned actors to achieve a lifelong dream to land a superhero role. However, it appears that Star Trek star Simon Pegg isn't interested in joining the MCU for now. "I kind of want to do more sort of grown-up...
Back in November 2021, Happiness aired on TvN as a series that got a weekly release. The zombie apocalyptic series was then picked up by Netflix in April 2022. By this time, however, those who watched the series on TvN already knew what transpired in the 12-episode series. Still, fans can't help but wonder if the unique zombie series will be getting renewed for a Season 2.
According to a new report from Deadline, there’s "buzz that Henry Cavill will put in a surprise appearance [at San Diego Comic-Con] to talk up more Superman." This report comes amidst the rumors that Henry Cavill’s Superman could be making an appearance in the upcoming Black Adam movie, albeit another shoulders-down appearance just like the Superman cameo in the 2019’s Shazam! and the finale of the Peacemaker series.
Several months after the release of the first footage at CinemaCon, Lionsgate has finally released the official photo from John Wick: Chapter 4, featuring Keanu Reeves surrounded by candles. The fourth installment, which is a part of a two-part planned finale for the fan-favorite assassin, is scheduled to be released in March, and stars Keanu Reeves and his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne.
Kep1er Yujin has a very petite body frame. It even appears to be one of the things that made her popular among K-pop fans. Since the idol’s CLC days, the public has referred to her as a member who has a small face, tiny waist, and skinny legs. This seemingly continues to happen now that she is a member and leader of Kep1er.
There is little doubt that people already expect a lot from House of the Dragon, especially after the release of its full trailer. However, George R.R. Martin has pointed out that fans shouldn't expect to meet characters similar to the ones introduced in Game of Thrones. According to the author, the spin-off series is filled with "flawed characters" who will not be as lovable as Arya Stark.
Comments / 0