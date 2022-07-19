KONA Ice With Cops- Revised Location

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A massive cleanup is underway after a car crashed through the front of a nail salon on East Woodland Avenue in Springfield Township, Delaware County, on Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called out to Infinity Nails and Spa around 1:15 p.m. Police tell CBS3 the driver was trying to turn into the shopping center and she could not get her car to stop. That is when she slammed through the glass of the storefront and burst into the building. A woman was sitting on a sofa at the time of the incident. CBS3 was told the sofa...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO