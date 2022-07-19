ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KONA Ice With Cops- Revised Location

lowergwynedd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease see the revised location- This event will now be held in Oxford Park!. Lower Gwynedd is...

lowergwynedd.org

MyChesCo

24/7 Closure of Eastbound Route 73 in Cheltenham Township through August 28

CHELTENHAM TWP, PA — Texas Eastern Transmission LP is planning to close eastbound Route 73 (Church Road) between Waverly Road and Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, beginning at 9:00 AM Monday, August 1, for pipeline inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The eastbound closure will be in place 24/7 through Sunday, August 28.
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police searching for missing Bucks County woman

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing woman. Catherine Bahn was last seen by her children Thursday at 1 p.m. as she left her Newtown Township residence driving a 2019 Honda Odyssey (Green) bearing Pennsylvania Registration HHC-4299, according to a news release from township police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Doctor Named PA Chiropractor of the Year

PHOENIXVILLE PA – Phoenixville chiropractor Dr. Jeffrey Snyder of Snyder Family Chiropractic, 1003 Egypt Rd. Bdlg. A, has been named 2022 Pennsylvania Chiropractor of the Year by the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association, it recently announced. Snyder also was honored with the association’s 2022 Service Award, it said. The association...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Two Suspects Steal Debit Card from Locker Room at Planet Fitness

BENSALEM, PA — Police are looking for two female suspects who they say stole a debit card from the locker room of a Planet Fitness in Bensalem, Bucks County. The card was then used to make over $500 in purchases at Kid’s Footlocker and Snipes at the Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia. Investigators say the suspects also created Planet Fitness accounts at the Rising Sun location in Philadelphia using fraudulent information.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Person
William Penn
MyChesCo

Bucks County Road Closure Alert: Road Work to Close Pullen Station Rd.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — A road closure is scheduled on Pullen Station Road between Old Bethlehem Road and Route 212 (Church Road) in Springfield, Haycock, and Richland townships, Bucks County, on Monday, August 1, through Friday, August 26, weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for milling and paving operations, as a part of a project to repair and resurface more than 39 miles of state highway in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

‘It’s Like A Bomb’: Car Crashes Into Nail Salon On East Woodland Avenue In Springfield, Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — A massive cleanup is underway after a car crashed through the front of a nail salon on East Woodland Avenue in Springfield Township, Delaware County, on Wednesday afternoon. Police and medics were called out to Infinity Nails and Spa around 1:15 p.m. Police tell CBS3 the driver was trying to turn into the shopping center and she could not get her car to stop. That is when she slammed through the glass of the storefront and burst into the building. A woman was sitting on a sofa at the time of the incident. CBS3 was told the sofa...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Theft of Wallet from Nudy’s Café in Exton

EXTON, PA — West Whiteland Township Police are investigating a theft that occurred at Nudy’s Cafe in Exton. A 65-year-old female had her wallet stolen from her purse while she was dining at the cafe. The two suspects then used the credit cards from the wallet to make purchases at the Target store in Exton.
EXTON, PA
#Kona Ice
morethanthecurve.com

A young deer visited a home in Conshohocken

A young deer visited a home in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township this morning. After setting off the Ring notification, it looked inside and then enjoyed some flowers. Photo and Video: Tara Pollock.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Main Line Media News

Delaware County man faces jail for indecent contact with underage girl in Lansdale

NORRISTOWN — A Delaware County man is facing time behind bars in Montgomery County after he admitted to having indecent contact with an underage girl in Lansdale. Patrick Michael Connelly, 47, of the 300 block of South Church Street, Clifton Heights, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court this week to 9 to 23 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13, corruption of a minor and unlawful contact or communication with a minor in connection with incidents that occurred in Lansdale in 2017.
LANSDALE, PA
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County releases draft of how to spend pandemic recovery funds

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Recovery Office has released the draft funding recommendations for use of $161.4 million in Pandemic Recovery Funds for public comment. The Draft Recovery Plan recommends investment into priorities identified by the community and consistent with the allowable uses of these funds, including:. • $32.4...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to be outfitted with license plate readers in agreement between property owner and Plymouth Township

During the July 13th meeting of Plymouth Township’s Council, the council members voted unanimously to approve an agreement with the Goldenberg Group, which owns the 47-acre Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting, to install license plate readers on the Metroplex property. In addition, the township and the property owner have agreed to split the annual fee (approximately $12,000) for the license plate readers with the township. Note that there will also be readers in locations around the property as well.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MyChesCo

Two former SEPTA Employees Sentenced for Bribery and Fraud in $900,000 Scheme

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that David Abell, 73, of Chincoteague Island, VA, and Rodney Martinez, 51, of Blackwood, NJ, were sentenced Tuesday by United States District Court Judge C. Darnell Jones for bribery and fraud offenses in connection with a scheme to defraud SEPTA of approximately $900,000. Abell was sentenced to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay over $213,000 restitution and to forfeit nearly $96,300. Martinez was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $292,000 restitution and to forfeit nearly $144,300. Both defendants had pleaded guilty to charges of federal program bribery and federal program theft — Abell in November 2021 and Martinez in December 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

